Abbotsford police seek witnesses to sexual assault early Saturday morning

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police are seeking witnesses or people who may have dashcam footage of an alleged sexual assault in Abbotsford early Saturday morning.

They say they're investigating the incident that occurred at 1:15 a.m. in the area of South Fraser Way and the 2600 block of West Bourquin Crescent.

A female victim approached a police officer patrolling the area and reported that she'd been sexually assaulted by an unfamiliar man.

Police say the suspect is described as a five-foot-six white man in his early 30s with dark brown and short hair, a patchy beard and partially rotted teeth, who fled the scene on a bike.

They say it's believed several vehicles drove past the victim as she attempted to flag them down.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released later in the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press