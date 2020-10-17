Abbotsford police searching for suspect in hit-and-run that seriously injured woman

Abbotsford police detectives have released a sketch of the man they suspect was the driver in a recent hit-and-run that left a 59-year-old with serious, life-altering injuries.

The woman, a pedestrian, was struck as she crossed at a crosswalk in the West Oaks Mall at approximately 7 p.m. on Sept. 29.

The driver stopped, got out of his vehicle and spoke to people in the area before driving away, leaving the victim with passersby, according to a release from Abbotsford police.

Police believe the driver parked nearby in the parking lot for a short time, but ultimately left without providing assistance to the victim.

The release includes statements from the victim's daughters who say that their mother is still being treated at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. While her condition has improved, they state that some of her injuries will severely impact her quality of life, and they are especially concerned about her vision as she is already deaf.

The suspect's vehicle is a late model grey Dodge Caravan. Police say the driver is between five feet and six inches tall and five feet and 10 inches tall, with grey or sandy coloured hair, between 50 and 60 years old, with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he was unshaven and wearing tan pants.

Anyone with any information that would help police track down this driver is urged to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.