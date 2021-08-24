'Abbotsford Killer' Terry Driver dies in prison of apparent natural causes

'Abbotsford Killer' Terry Driver died at the Mountain Correctional Institution in Agassiz on Monday, according to correctional services. (Raferty Baker/CBC - image credit)

Terry Driver, known as the "Abbotsford Killer," after taunting police and confessing anonymously to his crimes, has died of apparent natural causes in prison, according to a statement from the Correctional Service of Canada.

Driver was sentenced to life in prison in 1997 for his brutal murder of 16-year-old Tanya Smith in 1995, along with the attempted murder of her friend Misty Cockerill.

Cockerill and Smith were assaulted with a baseball bat as they returned from a birthday party, with Smith's body later being found in the Vedder River.

The brutal attacks shocked the Fraser Valley and the whole of B.C., with Driver eventually being caught in 1996 after an extended period where he taunted investigators.

He died at Mountain Institution in Agassiz on Monday. His in-custody death will be investigated by correctional services.

More to come.