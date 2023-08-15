Abbey Clancy is the ultimate Bond Girl in flaming tiny bikini

(Photo: Getty Images)

Abbey Clancy sent temperatures soaring on Tuesday when she posted a glamorous mirror selfie giving centre stage to her gorgeous rust-hued bikini.

In a snapshot shared to Instagram Stories, the former catwalk model, 37, could be seen striking a sultry pose in a deep orange two-piece featuring swirling pale pink flowers.

Abbey looked sensational in burnt orange (Instagram)

The mother-of-three looked her usual fabulous self as she elegantly balanced one hand on her knee and perfected her pout in the mirror.

She styled her sunkissed blonde tresses in loose beach waves and elevated her summer holiday ensemble with a pair of funky rectangular sunglasses, a milky-nude almond-shaped manicure and a chunky two-tone watch. Stunning!

Whilst the Britain's Next Top Model presenter didn't reveal her location, it seems highly likely that she's currently enjoying a sun-soaked holiday with her husband Peter Crouch and their adorable brood: Sophia, 12, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and Jack, four.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional is no stranger to a daring bikini look. Back in June, the blonde beauty caused a ruckus when she posted a video of herself modelling a gorgeous caramel-hued crochet bikini.

Alongside the playful clip, the Liverpudlian star quizzed: "Like my tan?"

The secret to Abbey's gym-honed physique? A healthy, balanced diet combined with regular exercise.

Speaking to Your Fitness Today, the star revealed: "I hate running, I can't do it but I love a family bike ride or pushing the pram with my 20 million stone baby! Then the toning element comes from reformer Pilates. I love it."

Abbey Clancy at the Brit Awards (Karwai Tang)

Meanwhile, back in 2016, Abbey spoke exclusively to HELLO! magazine about her post-pregnancy body. Musing on the importance of exercise, she explained: "But you have to make time to exercise – it's important. Especially with my job.

"I need to keep in shape and keeping fit is a nice release. You feel healthy and strong and that's my motivation. It makes me feel good."

The presenter adores Pilates (Instagram)

She added: "But now I'm 30, I have to do that little bit extra to keep myself in shape."

Beyond this, Abbey is a stickler for a healthy morning routine which typically includes an avocado bagel, fruit-covered pancakes, a green juice and a turmeric latte, all courtesy of cold-pressed juice experts The Juice Smith.

Abbey combines healthy eating with regular exercise (Instagram)

The green juice includes pineapple, pear, coriander, spinach, kale, lime. This concoction of high-performing ingredients has high levels of magnesium which help to promote healthy sleeping patterns, whilst Vitamins A and C boost the immune system and promote new cell growth.