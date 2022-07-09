ABBA Still Have A Few Surprises In Store For Fans At Their Voyage Concert Experience

Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Björn Ulvaeus at the launch of ABBA Voyage earlier this year (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Björn Ulvaeus at the launch of ABBA Voyage earlier this year (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

ABBA’s spectacular Voyage concert experience has been up and running in London for the past six weeks, winning rave reviews and bringing some much-needed joy and escapism to those who’ve already attended.

The show sees digital versions of the Swedish pop giants – dubbed the “ABBAtars” – performing the show each night, with the four members of ABBA donning motion capture suits during the pandemic to help put the extravaganza together.

With the whole thing being pre-recorded, you’d be forgiven for thinking that once you’ve seen the show, there wouldn’t be any surprises if you decide to go again.

However, ABBA Voyage producer Ludvig Andersson (yes, Benny’s son) has told Retro Pop magazine the group actually recorded performances of more songs that didn’t end up being included in the finished concert.

ABBA pictured during the creation process for their concert experience Voyage (Photo: Baillie Walsh)

“We did more songs than we knew we were going to use. So there is more material,” he revealed.

“If this keeps running and people keep wanting to come and see it, we are intending to change a song out or update the show, because that’s also fun to do.”

That means if your favourite ABBA song didn’t end up being featured in Voyage, it might pop up in a later incarnation of the show.

Ludvig also revealed plans to recreate the custom-built ABBA Arena in territories like North and South America, to give more fans overseas the opportunity to experience Voyage themselves.

ABBA performing in 1979 (Photo: via Associated Press)

Voyage’s setlist already boasts a string of ABBA staples, as well as lesser-known tracks like Hole In Your Soul and Eagle, alongside their 2021 hits I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down.

The latter two tracks were written and recorded especially for the show, and eventually inspired ABBA to record an entire album of new material, which topped the charts all over the world upon its release last year.

