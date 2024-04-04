Abba sang Waterloo to driver in back of his taxi

A taxi driver has been recollecting the private rendition Abba gave him of Waterloo after winning the Eurovision Song Contest 50 years ago.

The Swedish supergroup stormed to victory at Brighton Dome on 6 April 1974.

Cab driver Billy Stainthorpe drove them back from Brighton to London and they all sang along when the song came on the radio.

Mr Stainthorpe said: "They all seemed happy, all singing, and the lady with the blonde hair (Agnetha) sat next to me."

Mr Stainthorpe said: "When we stopped for refreshments there were a few people who recognised them. And then there were a few more people looking in the cab.

"Björn asked me to go in and have a coffee and a sandwich before I came back to Brighton.

"He gave me £30 - so it was well worth it."

Mr Stainthorpe's daughter Nicky, then aged six, travelled in the cab too.

She said: "We were obsessed with the women really because they were so glamorous, so pretty.

"I just remember us being completely in awe."

These recollections form part of an exhibition at Brighton Museum - Abba: One Week In Brighton - which runs until August.

There is a series of events taking place in the city to mark 50 years since Abba's Eurovision victory.

A blue plaque, originally presented by the BBC in 2017, was reinstated outside Brighton Dome on Thursday.

Events will culminate on Saturday with a concert at The Dome featuring five previous Eurovision winners singing Abba's greatest hits.

