Abba named Eurovision's greatest in BBC celebration night to replace cancelled contest

ABBA'S Waterloo has been named the greatest Eurovision song by UK viewers, as the BBC held an evening's celebration of the competition to ­replace this year's cancelled event.

The final of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest was due to take place on Saturday night in Rotterdam, but the broadcaster was forced to turn to its back catalogue due to the coronavirus pandemic. The programme began the BBC's ­replacement Eurovision coverage and was followed by Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light, ­organised to honour all the 41 songs which would have made up this year's contest, in a non-competitive format.

The Swedish quartet's song came top of a list of 19, selected by a panel of former contest broadcasters, Ken Bruce, Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills and Mel Giedroyc.

Eurovision: Come Together saw ­Graham Norton pay tribute to Sir Terry Wogan, who he ­succeeded as host of the BBC's Eurovision coverage. Norton told viewers: "I know this isn't real ­Eurovision, but this is song nine, and it is a tradition that we raise a glass on song nine for the late Sir Terry Wogan.

"As we look back over 64 years of ­Eurovision, I am sure that for many of you, Sir Terry was a highlight over the years. So we think of him and raise a glass." Sir Terry once warned Norton not to drink alcohol before song nine in the contest, in order to stay alert.

Past UK entries, ­including Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz from 1981, and Love Shine A Light by Katrina and the Waves, from 1997, were also on the list. Abba's 1974 performance of ­Waterloo was also broadcast. The song, which reached No 1 in the UK charts and set them on their way to fame, went on to sell some six million copies.

"This next group needs no introduction," said Norton last night. "Probably the most famous group to ever win ­Eurovision - it's Brighton, it's 1974, it's Abba and a big pot plant. ­Waterloo, ­ladies and gentlemen." Band member Bjorn Ulvaeus appeared later in a pre-recorded video message during the ­final moments of the aftershow.

"Everybody knows why there couldn't be the usual Eurovision final this year," he said.

"But we hope this show will comfort you in some small way, knowing that it will be back next year. Very good title by the way - Shine A Light. I'm glad they didn't choose Waterloo. Long live the Eurovision Song Contest."

There was also an interview with James Newman, who had been due to fly the flag for the UK at this year's contest. Newman, the brother of pop star John Newman, was hoping to ­improve the country's prospects at the annual event after Michael Rice placed last in 2019 with Bigger Than Us.

He recalled the moment he found out that the ­contest had been cancelled. He said: "It was before lockdown, and me and my wife were just out for a drive actually. We'd just been out to get some shopping and stuff. And then I got a text and they were like, 'It's cancelled'. I had to have a few ­minutes to myself."