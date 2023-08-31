Abba’s Agnetha goes solo – but it’s no winner to take it all

Agnetha Fältskog in 2013 - Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Abba’s Agnetha Fältskog has released her first new solo music for a decade, and there’s not a glitterball in sight. Where Do We Go From Here? is a slice of well-constructed lightweight pop squarely aimed at the slinky mid-tempo territory of Dua Lipa rather than anything more retro. It’s a good song – but sadly quite forgettable.

The track, which premiered yesterday morning on Radio 2, ticks plenty of “current” boxes. The general vibe is summery and breezy. It starts with an acoustic strum before relaxed Balearic-style beats and a bouncy electronic bassline kick in. Later, there are modishly distorted vocals and floaty synth flourishes. The song is the lead single – and only new track – on a forthcoming reimagined version of Fältskog’s 2012 album A.

The new album, called A+, was influenced by Lipa and Elton John’s song Cold Heart – itself a reimagined mash-up of John’s Rocket Man and Sacrifice. Where Do We Go From Here? also fits this sonic mould. Such is the ebb and flow of influence and rehashing that defines modern pop these days.

Lyrically, Fältskog is at the perpetual emotional fork in the road at which she always seems to be standing. And – for goodness’ sake – would someone please buy her a coat? “Outside I’m cold but I’m burning inside,” she sings at the very start of the song. She was equally chilly precisely two years ago when Abba released their comeback song Don’t Shut Me Down (“I realise I’m cold/ The rain begins to pour”) and was even feeling “the autumn chill” as far back as 1981 in When All is Said and Done. She’s clearly a sucker for punishment.

The song has her imagining a big “what if?”: “What if you could be the one that I remember/ When I’m old and grey and looking back at life?” she sings in that unmistakeable voice. “It feels like I’m drowning/ Don’t let me go now/ Please hold me closer.”

The song was written by Jörgen Elofsson, who was one of the songwriting team at Stockholm’s Cheiron Studios in the late-Nineties, along with prolific producer Max Martin. Cheiron was a hit-factory for the likes of the Backstreet Boys, Westlife and Britney Spears. Since then, Elofsson has gone on to work with Kelly Clarkson and Celine Dion. With such pop chops behind it, the song is impeccably structured.

But Fältskog is a victim of her own success. When you’ve released emotional belters like S.O.S. and The Winner Takes It All, the bar for releasing a new classic is pretty high. Unfortunately this isn’t one.