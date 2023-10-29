In abandoning support for an Indigenous treaty, Queensland’s LNP is playing with people’s lives

The recent decision by Queensland’s Liberal National party to withdraw its support for truth-telling and treaty processes following the voice referendum result is a profound disappointment and a grievous mistake.

The LNP’s blatant lane-change exposes them for what they are – political opportunists willing to abandon First Nations communities in a brutal game of political brinkmanship.

Since July 2019, Queensland has participated in a transformative journey towards truth, healing and reconciliation with its First Nations peoples.

This path, charted with the active involvement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Queenslanders, culminated in the passing of the Path to Treaty Act with bipartisan support in May.

The act is simply setting a process in motion. Within Queensland, the various First Nations communities will each decide for themselves what kind of treaty – if any – will best serve their needs and then enter into treaty negotiations with the state.

As its very base level, a treaty is an agreement that must be settled by the two treaty partners, the state and the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander treaty party.

It should go without saying that if an issue – such as compensation – cannot be agreed, there will be no treaty.

Treaty is also not compulsory, and it’s not time limited. Some communities might seek to launch into negotiations with government immediately, others might wait and see. In many cases, it is anticipated that the treaties will enshrine the ability of each community to have a say in how services are delivered, how they govern themselves and how they interact with government.

Queensland’s Path to Treaty places significant emphasis on sharing information. That’s why the act also provides for the establishment of a truth-telling and healing inquiry to investigate – and to hold up to the light of public scrutiny – the continuing impacts of colonisation on Aboriginal peoples and Torres Strait Islander peoples. It is designed to lead everyone in the state towards a better understanding. The initiation of treaties will then follow this process, focusing on empowering First Nations communities to enhance their quality of life.

The work is already well under way, so the decision by the LNP to retract its support for treaty represents an abrupt departure from the path of reconciliation upon which Queensland has embarked. It is disheartening to see a bipartisan commitment to this crucial issue unravel, particularly when so much progress has already been made. And yet despite the LNP’s stance, this work will persevere.

The voice referendum was a missed opportunity for Queensland to address the deep-seated economic and social disparities experienced by First Nations peoples. Queensland’s Path to Treaty is a completely separate process, but it addresses the same concerns.

The historical injustices faced by First Nations peoples have left deep scars that demand acknowledgment, understanding and redress. These issues are not mere political bargaining chips; they are matters of profound moral and ethical significance.

By abandoning its support for truth-telling and treaty, the LNP has missed an opportunity to demonstrate leadership in addressing the historical wrongs done to First Nations peoples. In attempting to win a political game, the LNP has instead demonstrated they are literally willing to play with people’s lives. Because that’s the real trade-off here.

The truth-telling and treaty process will save lives. It will improve health and educational outcomes, it will lower suicide rates, it will reduce infant mortality. This is not a game for us. This is not about politics. This is about driving positive change, together.

Queensland’s Path to Treaty should be seized as a unique opportunity to build a better, fairer and stronger Queensland, not just for First Nations Peoples but all Queenslanders. By ensuring that the state’s First Nations peoples have equal life chances, Queensland can benefit immensely from the wealth of knowledge and the world’s oldest continuous cultures.

The journey may be challenging, but the destination is worth every effort.