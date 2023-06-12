Abandoned school is for sale in Oklahoma. Do you think it belongs on ‘Ghost Adventures?’

A rare — and inexpensive — opportunity has popped up on the real estate market in Burbank, Oklahoma, for those who were not traumatized by their high school days.

The massive space — over 17,400 square feet — is a former high school. While it looks like ghosts might walk the hallways, it’s a dream come true for anyone who flips properties since the price is only $60,000.

“This is a unique opportunity to own a single family residence that was once an old high school,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “This 17,408 sqft property has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and could be converted to commercial space. There is plenty of opportunity to make this property your own. The large lot size and open floor plan provide endless possibilities. With some imagination, this could be the perfect home for you.”

Those with creative vision could turn this piece of straw into a remarkable gold palace if they can afford it. The bones are there, with its massive auditorium, basketball court and bathroom with what looks like a spa tub.

The school turned heads on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and Twitter account that highlights cool-looking properties for sale, but some folks were a little frightened by the space.

“Oh man!! This would be great to use as a big haunted house attraction,” one person suggested.

“Oh how cool would this place be as a home,” another observed.

“Tonight on Ghost Adventures …..” someone joked.

“This has lots of possibilities. Imagine having your own basketball court in your house!” one person said.

“This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen,” another commented.

“Someone needs to buy this and turn the renovation into a docuseries. It’ll pay for itself,” someone tweeted.

“Buying this place and turning it into a real life unity asset flip horror game,” one person said.

Burbank is about 125 miles north of Oklahoma City.

