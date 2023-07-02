An abandoned 19th-century farmhouse in New York has remained untouched for 4 decades — take a look inside

Some bottles left inside the home. Bryan Sansivero

Photographer Bryan Sansivero was commissioned to photograph an abandoned farmhouse on Long Island.

It was built in the 1860s and was abandoned a century later — it hasn't been touched for 40 years.

The time-capsule home still has clothing, bottles, and photographs that its owners left behind.

Photographer Bryan Sansivero was commissioned to photograph a house in Commack, New York, that's been abandoned for at least 40 years — and he found a home frozen in time.

Sansivero told Insider there had been a legal battle between the previous owners and the local school district, which was bequeathed the home.

"Once that lawsuit was settled, the district had me come in to photograph everything in the house as it was," Sansivero said.

The farmhouse in Commack, New York, was built in 1860 and has been abandoned for 40 years.

The exterior of the home. Bryan Sansivero

Once you walk into the home, you can see that the house retains much of its original look.

The entryway. Bryan Sansivero

This gilded mirror's elaborate frame has held up over the last four decades, too.

A mirror. Bryan Sansivero

When looking at the dusty bottles left behind, it's almost like you've traveled back in time.

Bottles left behind. Bryan Sansivero

"I've always been drawn to the unknown. I'm a very curious person and I just have always found abandoned buildings intriguing," Sansivero told Insider.

The hallway. Bryan Sansivero

"I studied filmmaking and did a documentary on an abandoned psychiatric hospital. I realized there was so much more out there than just that place," he said.

The closet. Bryan Sansivero

This is Sansivero's favorite photo of the house. "I think it gives a good overall feeling that the house had," he said.

A study. Bryan Sansivero

Whoever lived here left some of their photos behind. People usually feel "bewilderment over how things can be left behind in places" after looking at Sansivero's work, he said.

Abandoned photos. Bryan Sansivero

Sansivero shared with Insider some of the information he learned about the house's history.

An abandoned mannequin. Bryan Sansivero

"It was an old farmstead built in 1860," he said. "An elderly woman who was loved by her community lived there alone until she passed, I believe, in the 1960s."

A full dresser. Bryan Sansivero

But he said there's more to the story. "I could write a small book" on the house, he added.

The attic. Bryan Sansivero

His advice for aspiring photographers: "Don't be afraid of making art." He added, "Art can come from the strangest places so, whatever you're feeling, just follow that and I think amazing things will happen."

The living room. Bryan Sansivero

Sansivero regularly shares photos of his work on Instagram.

An old shirt. Bryan Sansivero

He also published a book, aptly titled "American Decay." As the title suggests, it is filled with homes like this one, left untouched for decades — just waiting for someone to come along and rediscover them.

Inside the home. Bryan Sansivero

