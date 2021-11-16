AB “Novaturas” introduces summer 2022 holiday season: 20 summer holiday destinations available

The leading tour operator in the Baltics “Novaturas” introduces summer 2022 holiday season in all the markets. During the early bookings of summer 2022, travelers from all the Baltics will be able to choose from 20 different holiday destinations available.

"We have foreseen the tendencies of returning early booking sales already in spring and we have been the first in the market to open early booking sales to the next years’ most popular summer holiday destinations: Turkey, Greece and Bulgaria. In autumn increased demand for upcoming summer holidays has confirmed our forecasts to be correct. Tourism market is gradually returning to the usual holiday planning in advance. Such behavior is determined by the rational desire to buy future trips at better prices, to be able to plan holiday budgets, choose from the widest supply available”, explains Audronė Keinytė, general manager of “Novaturas” group.

The importance of early bookings was also stimulated by extremely active third quarter of this year. "People not only from the Baltic States have actively traveled this summer. After a pause, Western European markets also opened up. Travelers from France, Great Britain, Germany have returned to their favorite resorts. Due to the returned tourist flows and the likely improving epidemiological situation, next summer season is expected to be extremely active, with most popular hotels to be booked well before the start of the summer season. Having in mind these trends, we want to offer our travelers the best conditions for their future vacations”, says A. Keinytė.

The company also captures one of the major changes in travelers’ behavior - the importance of travel planning flexibility. According to general manager of the group, both factors are equally important to people - the price of the trip itself and the tour operator's ability to provide flexible conditions to change the reservation in case holiday plans change. "We encourage people to feel secure and confident while planning their future trips with us. During the early bookings the initial payment for the trip is only 50 euros, travelers are granted with the possibility to change their travel plans free of charge once, to use the additional travel protections “Covid pause” and Self-isolation pause”. These services help to avoid holidays cancellation in case of an unexpected change in plans occurs. And if the trip is canceled not through the fault of the traveler, we undertake to return the money within 14 days.

2022 summer holiday season news

This year, after a long time, the sunny island of Mallorca is returning to the summer 2022 program. Travelers from Lithuania will have the chance to go on vacations to the Island of Madeira throughout the whole summer season. The same goes to “Novaturas” exclusive holiday destination – Corfu Island. Summer 2022 brings good news also to Latvian and Estonian travelers. Latvians will have direct flights to Kefalonia and Sicily, while Estonians will have four new destinations: Mallorca, Madeira, Sicily, and Malaga.

The company offers the travelers the following holiday destinations for summer 2022 season: Montenegro, Bulgaria, Greek islands Crete, Corfu, Rhodes and Kefalonia, Antalya and Marmaris resorts in Turkey, Hurghada in Egypt, island of Madeira and Algarve region in Portugal, Mallorca and Costa del Sol resort area in Spain, Calabria region resorts in Italy and the island of Sicily. Next summer, the long-awaited resorts of Tunisia and the Tunisian island of Djerba, are also returning.

Prior to the pandemic, the company group-wide used to sell around the 30 percent of the whole summer sales program during the summer season early bookings.

