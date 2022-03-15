AB INTL GROUP Announces February Updates

AB INTL GROUP CORP

Acquired 5 New Movies in February and Held 65 Movies as Quarter-end Q2 of FY 2022

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTCQB: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm today announced February updates.



February Movies Update

AB acquired 5 new completely movies in February, 15 episodes of the TV series new sitcom in the second quarter. The Company held 65 movies and 70 episodes of the TV series new sitcom at the quarter end.

February Video Streaming Service Update

As of February 28, 2022, AB provided video streaming service contents website and launches ABQQ TV Channel on YouTube hits 100k views, the services marketed and distributed globally under the brand ABQQ.tv.

February NFT Movie and Music Marketplace Update

AB plans partnership with service provider, allowing movie owners to roll out movie NFTs at AB’s NFT MMM to the global market.

Buyers get a blockchain-stored package of advantages when purchasing movies NFT including:

Ownership of the movie file

Exclusive perpetual worldwide commercial and profit dividend share revenue generated by license fee through multi streaming, to view the film on ABQQ.tv

A copy of the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) granting the license to mint and sell NFTs in respect of the movie

The NFT owner would have the option to resell the item under the terms of the agreement.

February New York Theaters Update

AB’s first cinema "The Mt. Kisco Theatre” located at 144 Main Street, Mount Kisco, New York. The theatre current decorate ready for reopening on April.

“We are pleased with our progress in current quarter. Our strong momentum positions us for continued growth in 2022,” said Chiyuan Deng, AB’s Chief Executive Officer.

About AB International Group Corp.

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged to acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company engages highly anticipated video streaming service targeting global multi-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model. The company is investing in NFT movie and music marketplace as the unique entertainment industry Non-Fungible Token. www.stareastnet.io

For additional information visit www.abqqs.com and www.ABQQ.tv and NFT MMM www.stareastnet.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company's management team and statements relating to the Company's transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company's overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Groups markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Deng

(212) 918-4519

corp@abqqs.com



