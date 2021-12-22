AB “Ignitis grupė” financial calendar 2022

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) announces its reporting dates for 2022, including the dates of the General Meetings of Shareholders:

28 February 2022: (i) Interim report for the twelve months of 2021

(ii) Annual audited financial statements for 2021, annual report for 2021 verified by auditors and proposed allocation of profit (loss) 29 March 2022: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 11 April 2022: Expected Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares) 12 April 2022: Expected Record Date for dividend payment (for ordinary registered shares) 19 May 2022: Interim report for the first quarter of 2022 23 August 2022: Interim report for the first half of 2022 29 September 2022: Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (regarding the potential allocation of dividends for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022) 12 October 2022: Expected Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares) 13 October 2022: Expected Record Date for dividend payment (for ordinary registered shares) 22 November 2022: Interim report for the first nine months of 2022

Furthermore, during the first quarter of 2022, the Group expects to present the Strategic Plan 2022–2025.

Financial reports are expected to be released around 9:00 am Vilnius / 7:00 am London time on the days referred above. Upon publication of the annual results for the year 2021 and after each interim results for the year 2022, the Group will organize earning calls for investors and analysts. The Group will inform about each earnings call through the stock exchanges separately.

The Group will notify the market in case of changes in the information provided above.

The owners of Global Depositary Receipts representing the ordinary registered shares (hereinafter – GDR) of the Group should take into account the specifics of legal regulation of the GDRs as well as market differences and must consult with the issuer (the Bank of New York Mellon) of the GDRs, its authorized party or their securities managers regarding the right to receive dividends and other relevant aspects.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt







