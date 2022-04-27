AB “Ignitis grupė” completed an acquisition of its own ordinary registered shares

Ignitis grupė

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) during 19–27 April 2022 (inclusive) has conducted an acquisition of the Group’s ordinary registered shares (ISIN code LT0000115768, hereinafter – ORS) through the auction for tender offers of AB “Nasdaq Vilnius” stock exchange ( link ), with AB SEB bankas acting as an intermediary. The results of the ORS acquisition:

1. The Group will acquire all offered ORS, which is 651,554 ORS (i.e., the maximum number of ORS to be acquired, which comprises 0.9% of the total number of ORS).

2. The Group will acquire the aforementioned ORS for EUR 9,968,776.20.

The ORS acquired by the Group will be settled on 29 April 2022, when the right of ownership will be transferred to the Group. The Group announced its decision to acquire own ORS on 13 April 2022 ( link ).

The Group reminds that the purpose of the ORS acquisition is the reduction of share capital by annulling the ORS acquired by the Group in relation to the stabilisation that occurred after the initial public offering of 5 October 2020 (hereinafter – IPO). During the stabilisation, 10.0% (1,999,999 units) of the new securities issued during the IPO of the Group, or 2.7% of total Group’s securities, was acquired by the stabilisation manager. You can find more information about the stabilisation that occurred after the IPO on pp. 6–7 of the notification on the convening of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 8 March 2022 ( link ).

During the two acquisitions of own ORS, the one that took place on December 2021 ( link ) and the aforementioned one, the Group acquired the majority of the stabilised securities (1,894,797 units in total, or 2.6% of the total number of the Group’s securities) and does not intend to initiate further acquisitions of own ORS in relation to the stabilisation. It must be noted that, in order to reduce the share capital of the Group by annulling the ORS, after which the Group’s free float will decrease to 25.01%, a separate resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders must be passed. The Group will inform about further actions according to the procedure set out in legal acts.

Meanwhile, as communicated in the notification on the convening of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 8 March 2022 ( link ), the remaining stabilised securities (105,202 units) will be sold in the market or via a private placement. After adopting the necessary decisions, the Group will inform about these actions according to the procedure set out in legal acts.

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt



