AB Co-Hosted 2022 Access to Medicine Index Launch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Last week, AllianceBernstein co-hosted a series of investor launch events for the 2022 Access to Medicine Index. The Index ranks 20 of the world's largest pharma companies on how they manage material risks and opportunities related to access to medicine, including value drivers such as governance, compliance, R&D, pricing, management of intellectual property, and product delivery. The index compares these companies according to their efforts to improve access to medicine in low and middle-income countries.

Tiffanie Wong, CFA, Director of US Investment Grade Credit and Director of Fixed Income Responsible Investing Portfolio Management provided the opening remarks, and Ryan Oden, Senior ESG Research Analyst sat on the panel. Ryan was joined by Dana Bruce, Director of Development & Strategic Partnerships, U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, Julie Garfieldt Kofoed, Senior Director for Sustainable Development Initiatives, United Nations Foundation, and Meg Jones-Monteiro, Senior Program Director - Health Equity, Interfaith Centre on Corporate Responsibility. The event had about 50 in-person guests with many others joining virtually.

The Access to Medicine Index is viewed by asset managers, asset owners and analysts as one of the most credible sources of information for assessing how pharmaceutical companies strengthen their license to operate globally and expand in international markets. There are 134 investors collectively managing assets of more than US$21 trillion that have endorsed the Index by signing the Access to Medicine Index Investor Statement, committing to using the Index in their investment analysis and engagements with companies, and gaining direct access to Access to Medicine's analysts and resources. Learn more here.

