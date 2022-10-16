Aaron's Company (NYSE:AAN) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Aaron's Company (NYSE:AAN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Aaron's Company is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$211m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$237m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Aaron's Company has an ROCE of 12%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%, it's not as good.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Aaron's Company compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Aaron's Company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Aaron's Company, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last three years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Aaron's Company doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, Aaron's Company has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last three years. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 67% in the last year. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Aaron's Company that you might find interesting.

