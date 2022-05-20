Aaron Wise escapes serious injury after ball strikes him on head

Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA

The world No 91 Aaron Wise enjoyed a lucky escape from serious injury after being struck on the head by a wayward tee shot during the second round of the US PGA Championship.

Wise was bending down to assess the lie of his ball in rough at the 7th hole at Southern Hills as Cameron Smith, playing the adjacent 2nd, cracked a drive in his direction. Wind strength back towards Smith meant Wise did not hear a clear shout of ‘Fore.’ Smith’s ball struck Wise on the right side of his head, which left a mark on his hat and left the 25-year-old applying an ice pack for a lengthy period after the end of his round. He had applied a cold water battle to the injury at the time of the incident.

“I was surprised my ball wasn’t in the fairway and the next thing you know, there’s a little bit of ringing in my head and I was down on the fairway,” Wise told the Golf Channel. “Obviously, there’s a lot of adrenaline in the body after something like that happens. So it’s really just trying to calm myself down and get back to feeling somewhat normal for the last few holes.”

Wise added that he felt “fine” but a “little sore.” Joel Dahmen, playing alongside Wise, described the incident as “a glancing blow.” Dahmen added: “All the spectators heard it. It was loud. He was definitely shaken getting into that next shot, for sure.” To Wise’s immense credit, he saved par at the 7th. His second round of 72 left him seven from the halfway lead held by Justin Thomas at six-under par.

It has been reported that a television reporter was struck in the face by a ball during round one, which left the individual in question requiring hospital treatment. Neither the PGA of America nor the tournament’s host broadcaster has commented.