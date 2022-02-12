Aaron Wiggins signing four-year contract with Oklahoma City

Shams Charania: The Oklahoma City Thunder are signing two-way forward Aaron Wiggins to a new four-year, $6.4M deal, agent Austin Walton tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Team option on the fourth year. Wiggins earns full contract after going No. 55 in 2021 NBA draft, starting 18 games this season.

#Thunder Injury Report vs the Bulls:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Ankle) OUT

Mike Muscala (Ankle) OUT

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) OUT

That’s it.

It appears Aaron Wiggins is back. We can all rejoice. – 4:44 PM

KZ Oklpala has been waived.

The trade was always about making the Miami 1st round pick better.

Thunder have an open roster spot now. We’ll see if Aaron Wiggins gets an NBA contract or if OKC has other plans. – 5:34 PM

The Thunder do not list KZ Okpala on the injury report, making him likely to make his debut tonight.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OUT (ankle)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl OUT (Foot)

Mike Muscala OUT (ankle)

Isaiah Roby OUT (ankle)

Aaron Wiggins OUT (ankle) – 1:10 PM

