Aaron Wan-Bissaka: West Ham United in talks to sign Manchester United defender



West Ham United are in discussions with Manchester United regarding the potential transfer of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth, the defender is valued at more than £15 million.

Wan-Bissaka has entered the final year of his contract at United and is looking to assess all his options.

The Hammers are keen to bolster their defensive options and are negotiating with United on the valuation of the 26-year-old defender.

Wan-Bissaka’s primary strength lies in his exceptional one-on-one defending, where he has often showcased his ability to neutralize opponents.

However, his weaknesses have often overshadowed his defensive prowess.

Wan-Bissaka’s poor passing and positioning have led to numerous goals conceded, and his lack of attacking impact makes him less effective compared to players like Diogo Dalot.

Erik ten Hag prefers defenders who can play out from the back, and United’s tactical approach under his management has seen full-backs tucking into midfield, requiring high technical quality on the ball—a trait Wan-Bissaka lacks.

In the modern game, full-backs are crucial attacking outlets, and he does not fit this role.

Thus, it may be an opportune moment for United to move on and find a full-back who can complement Dalot and enhance the team’s overall dynamics.

United are also reportedly advancing in talks with Bayern Munich over right-back Noussair Mazraoui, a player who has previously attracted interest from West Ham.

If the deal for Mazraoui goes through, it could potentially fill the void left by Wan-Bissaka’s departure.

