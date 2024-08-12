Aaron Wan-Bissaka set for West Ham medical after £15m Manchester United exit agreed

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will undergo a medical on Monday after agreeing a move to West Ham.

The Hammers will pay Manchester United around £15million for the right-back, who will sign a long-term contract at the London Stadium.

Wan-Bissaka, who was left out of United’s squad for their Community Shield penalty shootout defeat by Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, agreed personal terms over the weekend and the deal will be wrapped up once his medical is completed.

A new right-back has been a priority for the Hammers this summer after Ben Johnson joined newly-promoted Ipswich on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract.

West Ham have looked at number of players in the position, including Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui - now expected to join United instead along with team-mate Matthijs de Ligt - and Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters.

Wan-Bissaka, however, emerged as their preferred option in recent weeks and has been convinced to leave Manchester United.

The 26-year-old is into the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford and United are happy to cash in on him this summer instead of potentially losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

Wan-Bissaka first moved to United back in 2019 after they agreed a deal with Crystal Palace worth £50m.

He has slipped down the pecking order in recent seasons, though, and it is hoped that a move to the London Stadium could reignite his career.

West Ham have heavily bolstered their defence this summer as technical director Tim Steidten reshapes the squad following the departure of David Moyes.

New manager Julen Lopetegui has been boosted by more than £100m being spent on new signings, with centre-backs Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman now due to be joined by Wan-Bissaka.

Forwards Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme, along with Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug, have also joined to give West Ham more firepower in attack, while they bolstered their goalkeeping ranks with the arrival of free agent Wes Foderingham.

West Ham kick off the new Premier League season next weekend when they host Aston Villa on Saturday evening.