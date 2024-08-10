Aaron Wan-Bissaka reaches verbal agreement to join West Ham from Manchester United



Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka has reportedly reached an agreement with West Ham to join their ranks ahead of the start of the 2024/25 season.

West Ham have been chasing Wan-Bissaka for some weeks now and at some point, it seemed like the deal would collapse.

It was stated that despite the Hammers’ willingness to meet United’s asking price, the player was demanding a multi-million-pound pay-off from United to ensure his transfer to the London Stadium got over the line.

There was also speculation that Wan-Bissaka was not too keen on moving to the Hammers, with Serie A champions Inter Milan being his preferred destination.

It’s understood that a swap deal involving Denzel Dumfries – who has also entered the final 12 months of his contract- was suggested by intermediaries but it hasn’t developed.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that West Ham were in advanced talks with United to close a deal for Bissaka.

There is renewed optimism that the switch will be closed today and it’s believed that a medical for the full-back has been booked to take place in three days.

While Wan-Bissaka may have initially been hesitant to sign for Julen Lopetegui’s side, it appears that he has now been convinced by their project.

According to Ben Jacobs, the 26-year-old has an agreement in place with West Ham, presumably over personal terms.

The journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Aaron Wan-Bissaka has verbally agreed to join West Ham. Club-to-club talks progressing positively.”

“Wan-Bissaka exit will allow Noussair Mazraoui to join Manchester United.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has verbally agreed to join West Ham. Club-to-club talks progressing positively.⚒️ Wan-Bissaka exit will allow Noussair Mazraoui to join #MUFC.🔴 https://t.co/yxDusrI4Dl — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 10, 2024

Jacobs’ information aligns with an update issued by Sky Sports, who revealed a bit earlier, “West Ham United are now close to an agreement on all aspects of a deal for Manchester United defender Aaron wan-Bissaka.”

West Ham United are now close to an agreement on all aspects of a deal for Manchester United defender Aaron wan-Bissaka ⏳ pic.twitter.com/o3dcEAyiOw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 10, 2024

Wan-Bissaka was not included in United’s travelling squad to face Manchester City in the Community Shield Cup and it seems that his omission was intentional, in anticipation of his move to West Ham.







