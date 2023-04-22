Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Erik ten Hag has taught me how to attack

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is happy with his progression at Manchester United this season under manager Erik ten Hag - Paul Cooper

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is talking about the art of attacking. As a child on makeshift pitches in New Addington, his town in Croydon, he started off as a striker pretending to be Thierry Henry, but focus shifts when you move from forward to full-back and within a few months are playing regularly in the Premier League.

Suddenly, he was thinking of ways to stop the world's best wingers. His third game for Crystal Palace was against Eden Hazard, who he still rates as the toughest opponent he has faced. It was this one-on-one defending that took him to Manchester United for £50 million four seasons ago. His old team-mate Wilfried Zaha said only Wan-Bissaka could execute the last-ditch scoop tackle he pulled off when he returned to Selhurst Park this season.

But there has been more to his game since forcing his way back into Erik ten Hag's team this season. He is a new full-back, an attacker or even drifting inwards to be a central midfielder. Marcus Rashford has taken the headlines with goals but at right-back there has been a rebirth of a player who took time to adapt to Ten Hag's methods, but is now reaping the rewards after learning the Dutchman's system.

"You don't expect it to happen overnight. It takes time, concentration and focus and understanding," says Wan-Bissaka.

"Growing up it was quite natural until I became a defender, so you forget a little because you are not in those areas again. So it is quite weird, you focus more on the defending side. That was the transition. Now I'm getting used to it again. It's putting me in those positions to get used to it because there is a chance in the game when I have to be in those positions for myself or to make space for another player.

"Those crossing opportunities always come up in a game so you have to be prepared for them so you have to keep practising them and training them."

'Ten Hag is demanding and it brings the best out of us'

Ten Hag saw enough in training to bring Wan-Bissaka into his team during the time of the Christmas fixtures and he has been a regular since. One of his best games was in the Manchester derby, when United came back from a goal behind to win. As Rashford scored the winning goal, it was Wan-Bissaka who was at the back post supporting his attackers.

Story continues

On the training pitches of the club's Carrington headquarters, Ten Hag has been giving precise instructions on how he wants his full-backs to play, importantly so they are never in a straight line facing up the pitch. That is why Wan-Bissaka has been "inverted" into midfield at times, or making overlapping runs.

He has worked on his crossing delivery, but it is the timing of these runs that Ten Hag wants perfected.

"I think it's getting involved more in the higher part of the pitch, which is what the manager wants," Wan-Bissaka says. "That is what I've been giving him. He wants the full-back and winger to be on opposite lines, so if one is outside, the other is inside. That is what has been happening in the games on both sides of the pitch.

"It gives more options for other players. It creates space for other areas of the pitch. Now it is natural. It is what we do in training and what we practise, so we have to make it a habit to create as many options as possible.

"It is about timing. When to be in certain positions at different times. To get forward and be an option, the more players in the box the better. What it is is just having that understanding of what the coach demands. He is demanding and it brings the best out of us.

"My aim has been to keep improving and using each game step-by-step. I'm quite happy with it. The only thing I can do when I get on the pitch is give it my all for the team and the manager."

Wan-Bissaka has also thrived with having Diogo Dalot as competition at right-back, with the pair pushing each other. The result has been Wan-Bissaka in what he regards as better form than when he was called up for England in 2019. "This time it is more consistent. I can feel that in myself," he says.

It has been a huge turnaround for him, since he was out of the United team in the second half of last season. Palace were interested in having him back, while other clubs were also monitoring his situation. His sole focus was to be playing regularly and it has been with United. With one full season left on his contract at Old Trafford, he has put himself in a good position for the club to look at a renewal.

"It has been my intention to stay but during that period (out of the team) my aim was just to play, everyone loves playing and it makes me happy. During that time I would do anything to play again," he says.

"I am happy here, I have been happy since I've joined and that is what I worked for and what I continue to work for."

'Giving opportunities where there aren't many'

While his form is better than when he was called up for England, he also qualifies for Democratic Republic of the Congo, where both his parents were born before moving to Croydon to give their children better opportunities. While he was born in England, Wan-Bissaka has a close connection to his family's homeland and is opening a football foundation in Kinshasa, an academy for young players.

"It will be an academy for people to join and for them to have the experience that some of us have over here in terms of football facilities, off the pitch with the gym and also education with classrooms. Canteen, changing rooms, all the things they want to experience that we have here. Everyone is chasing the same dream, some are lucky to live it and some are unfortunate, so I would like to give something back and want to give opportunities where there aren't many."

His father, Ambroise, is involved in the project, with the academy in the process of being built now land has been bought. Wan-Bissaka Snr was his son's biggest driver during his academy days and will be at Wembley this weekend when United hope to reach the final of the FA Cup and add to their silverware this season. It will be quite a campaign for him after forcing his way back in, with a return to the Champions League also on the horizon.

"That was our aim, to get the top four, and that is our target," Wan-Bissaka says. "We have had some injuries which were not good news to us but at the same time there is nothing we can do. The best thing we can do is stick together and get as far as we can."