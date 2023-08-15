Aaron Taylor-Johnson rejected big franchises after Avengers

Jun Sato - Getty Images

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has revealed he turned down roles in huge film franchises after starring in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The actor made a name for himself with roles in 2010's Kick-Ass (as the titular character) and 2014's Godzilla (as protagonist Ford Brody), and his star status skyrocketed when he appeared as Pietro Maximoff in 2015's Avengers sequel.

According to Taylor-Johnson, he received offers to continue acting in the blockbuster world, but he wasn't interested at the time — especially as a father to two young children with his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Now, the actor is back in the big-budget world, starring in the Spider-Man spin-off Kraven the Hunter, but he has no regrets about the opportunities he previously passed on.

Disney/Marvel Studios

Related: Doctor Who's Matt Smith not fussed by Morbius flop

"There was Kick-Ass and then there was Godzilla and Avengers, and all those things lined up for me. But I didn't really care for them," he told Esquire, adding that he got offers for "big, huge franchises that were in play".

Explaining why he turned them down, Taylor-Johnson said: "I wanted, purely, to be with my babies. I didn't want to be taken away from them. I battled with what that would be like."

"I would say I was probably not ready to be in that position anyway — it was too early. But yeah, I also slightly didn't give a f**k."



Jun Sato - Getty Images

Related: James Bond fans respond to Aaron Taylor-Johnson rumours

Earlier this month, Taylor-Johnson spoke about the differences between Kraven and films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Kraven being shot entirely on location is going to make all the difference. It's going to add something really beautiful to our personal story," he said.

"It also sets Kraven apart from that Marvel stage look. It's important for this character to be in the real world. It's important for the authenticity of the story. When you're running on streets barefoot, you take in those elements and play within that."

Story continues

Kraven the Hunter is scheduled to be released on August 30, 2024.

You Might Also Like