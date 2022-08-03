Aaron Taylor-Johnson Lost a Chunk of His Hand and Passed Out After ‘Bullet Train’ Stunt

Aaron Taylor-Johnson took the action-heavy “Bullet Train” stunts a little too seriously.

The actor revealed that due to a “crazy mad Keto diet,” he had low blood sugar levels and passed out on set after sustaining an injury.

“We were in a fight sequence and I get drop-kicked across the room. And the one sharp bit of the corner where there wasn’t any padding took a chunk out of my hand,” the “Kraven the Hunter” star shared with Variety. “And I literally went wham, passed out. And then I came back and was like ‘Should we go again?’ And they were like ‘No, no, no. You gotta go get stitches at the hospital.’ So then I spent the night in the hospital.”

Taylor-Johnson joked, “You know, when you sign up for a David Leitch movie, you know you gotta get a couple battle scars, some war wounds.”

Co-star Brad Pitt, who did 95 percent of his own physical stunts in Jackie Chan-inspired fighting scenes, added on the red carpet of the film’s premiere that he did not get hurt on set.

“Oh, I certainly went home and went ‘ahh,'” Pitt said. “But no. Aaron, on the other hand…Brian [Tyree Henry], on the other hand…The young’ins, you know.”

Taylor-Johnson previously detailed to HERO Magazine that “Bullet Train” was originally imagined to be “quite a dark, R-rated, vicious action piece” before production led to the stars having “hammed it up and made it fun.”

“I don’t know what happened, but it became a comedy!” Taylor-Johnson said. “We all just had a laugh. [Director] David was really open to playing and exploring, it felt like a big breath of fresh air — we had a fantastic time.”

He added due to COVID-19 precautions, it “was the most bizarre film set I’ve ever been on.”

Taylor-Johnson concluded, “We got tested every day, we had masks and then the plastic visor over the top, and then weren’t allowed to interact with one another, you physically can’t shake a hand or, at the end of the day, give your mates a hug. That was an odd atmosphere, when you’ve been lucky enough to have had that intimacy in the past and that collaboration you feed off.”

