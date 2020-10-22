Aaron Taylor-Johnson Joins Brad Pitt In Sony’s Action Pic ‘Bullet Train’

EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to join the ensemble of the Sony action-thriller Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. Joey King and Andrew Koji are also on board.

Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch will direct and also supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz.

The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by best-selling author Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are executive producers on the project.

Kelly McCormick will produce Bullet Train through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is exec producing and Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

Plot details are vague though Taylor-Johnson is expected to play one of the four assassins in the film along with Pitt and King.

Best known for starring roles in Kick-Ass and Godzilla, Taylor-Johnson has become one of the busier leading men in the industry and has a couple big projects ahead of him. He currently has the Christopher Nolan thriller Tenet opposite John David Washington with the Kingsman prequel The King’s Man.

His other recent credits include A Million Little Pieces, David McKenzie’s Outlaw King, Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, which he won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor and was nominated for a BAFTA Award, Avengers: Age Of Ultron

He is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and legal Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

