Aaron Taylor-Johnson emerges as James Bond frontrunner after meeting with producer went ‘very well’

Psychotic: Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the UK premiere of Nocturnal Animals (Dave Benett)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has met with 007 producers amid speculation he has become the favourite to become the next James Bond.

It was first reported in November that the 32-year-old had impressed producers after filming a “secret audition” following Daniel Craig’s exit from the franchise in 2021.

And now, a new report has confirmed that Taylor-Johnson did sit down with Barbara Broccoli and that their meeting “very well”.

Puck News’s Matthew Belloni said that sources told him the British star checks all the boxes - a “great actor” and “accomplished but not particularly famous” - but noted that his upcoming role in Marvel’s Kraven The Hunter and opposite Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy could hinder his chances.

The Standard has contacted a rep for Taylor-Johnson and Broccoli for comment.

In December, The Sun alleged that he had filmed the secret agent’s memorable “gun-barrel teaser footage” seen in the films over the years.

Daniel Craig left the film franchise in 2021 after No Time To Die’s release (PA Media)

At the time, a source told the publication: “Aaron has impressed bosses so much that he has filmed one of the franchise’s famous gun-barrel teaser scenes, something all the actors do.

“That move takes him a step closer to signing a deal. Bosses at the brand were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive back catalogue of action films.”

The outlet also reported a month earlier that Taylor-Johnson was a hit with producers and particularly impressed Broccoli.

The film insider shared in November: “Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September, and producers and Barbara loved him. He is now one of the front-runners.”

The actor, who is married to Fifty Shades Of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson, 55, has appeared in the Kick-Ass movies, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Bullet Train, Nowhere Boy, and Godzilla.