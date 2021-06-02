Aaron And Sam Taylor-Johnson Now Have Matching Tattoos Dedicated To Each Other

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre /VF19 - Getty Images

Updated 1 June 2021: Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson get matching tattoos

While tattoos dedicated to your partner might usually be associated with the giddy, rushing haze of a new relationship, Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson are marking (almost) 10 years of marriage with tribute tattoos to each other.

The couple, who married in 2012 after finding love when Sam directed Aaron in the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy (you can read more about the origins of their relationship and what they've said about it, below) recently visited celebrity tattooist Dr Woo for body ink dedicated to each other.

On Aaron, the tattooist inked a drawing of a new 'healed hummingbird' on the actor's chest, which was placed next to an existing tattoo of his wife's name 'Sam' inscribed in intricate calligraphy. Sharing a second photo of the couple together on May 31, the artist revealed that the director had repaid the ode to her spouse by having 'Aaron' inked in similar handwriting on her left shoulder blade.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz - Getty Images





Updated 13 November, 2019: Aaron Taylor-Johnson opens up about the first moment he realised he had romantic feelings for his wife of 8 years, director Sam.

‘I remember it very, very clearly,’ he told Harper’s Bazaar.

‘I know exactly what she was wearing. This white shirt that she still has, that I love. It definitely changed my life, though not in the way I expected.’

The couple met on the set of met Nowhere Boy in 2008, the critically acclaimed John Lennon biopic. Aged 18, Johnson had just a handful of films under his belt such as Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging and The Illusionist while Sam, then 42 years old, was a renowned artist, mother of two daughters and director.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

‘We were very professional through the entire film,’ he said of their relationship during shooting. ‘No funny business at all.’

While the pair kept their feelings for each other under wraps at the time, the Nocturnal Animals star admitted that he knew everyone on set was aware of their relationship.



Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images

‘And as soon as we finished, he told me he was going to marry me. We had never been on a date, or even kissed,' the director said.

'And a year to the minute after we met, exactly one year to the minute, I got down on one knee and asked her to marry me,' the actor added.

‘In the 10 years we’ve been together, we’ve only been apart for maybe two or three days. And those were the worst days of those 10 years.’



The pair now share four daughters and live between Los Angeles and wherever one of them might be shooting a film.

As far as celebrity couples go, Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson have received far more scrutiny than most.

Why? Well, people seem to be obsessed with the their 24-year age gap. Last year, in an interview for New York Magazine, 26-year-old Aaron took the opportunity to discuss the difficulty adjusting to fame – most notably, the scrutiny of his marriage to artist and Fifty Shades of Grey director, Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Discussing the pitfalls of fame, the private actor revealed he continues to struggle with talk of his marriage to Sam, after the pair married in 2012 at Babington House, Somerset.

Photo credit: Getty Images

He said: 'The attention was intrusive. But having to deal with that early in my career probably got me to a place where I can more quickly just go, 'Oh, f*ck it' instead of wanting to rip someone's head off for asking questions I don't like.'

Photo credit: Getty Images

It's a sentiment shared by wife Sam. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last summer, the director said she tried hard not to care about the opinions of others.

'If I gave a second thought to other people, I would be the unhappiest person, probably still in a miserable marriage,' she told THR.

She added, 'People like to talk about it. I'm like, 'Yeah, but it works better than my last marriage.' It's lasted longer than a lot of my friends' marriages.'

However, despite the pair's long-term relationship, Avengers star Aaron doubts he'll ever be able to cope with intrusive questions about their romance.

'I'll never be Jennifer Lawrence or Tom Cruise, someone who can hold a movie and then be charming and charismatic doing promotion. I haven't got what they've got. But at least I'm now comfortable just being myself,' he said.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Aaron first met his wife – who has survived two bouts of cancer – in 2009, when she directed him in the film Nowhere Boy, a biopic about the childhood of The Beatles' singer John Lennon.

At the time, the age gap between the pair caused ludicrous and, let's face it, sexist controversy – Aaron was 18-years-old, Sam was aged 42 – but in 2015, Aaron hit back at the criticism to Saturday's Times magazine, saying: 'I knew I wanted to be with her. I wanted kids, we had kids and I was really into that, taking time off and involving myself in the bubble of her pregnancy.'

The couple have two daughters together: Wylda Rae and Romy Hero as well as two children from Sam's previous marriage to art dealer and gallerist, Jay Jopling.

The couple are also currently finishing a screenplay that she would direct and he would star.

'We're already a team,' Aaron told The Hollywood Reporter 'We are already parents that run our house, so when we work together it's the best.'

#CoupleGoals, or what?

