Aaron Spears, drummer for Ariana Grande and Usher, dies at 47: 'Absolute brightest light'

Grammy-nominated musician Aaron Spears, who drummed for Ariana Grande, Usher and more, has died at 47, his wife announced on social media Monday.

"Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion from music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August," Spears' wife Jessica wrote in a statement shared on his Instagram. "His love, guidance, and warmth were the pillars of our family, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot describe."

"We were blessed to have him in our lives, and his legacy will live on through the beautiful rhymes he created and the love he shared with us," she wrote, signing the statement alongside the couple's son, August.

Spears was nominated for a Grammy in 2004 for his work on Usher's record-breaking album "Confessions."

Grande commented on Spears' death in an Instagram Story.

"I can't wrap my head around this," she wrote Monday. "We were all so incredibly lucky to know Aaron. The absolute brightest light of a human being. Always the kindest, always smiling. I am so honored and thankful that our paths crossed and to have spent so much very special time together."

She also commented on the announcement shared by Spears' wife on Instagram.

"heartbroken. my condolences to you all," she said. "i love you guys and i am so sorry. my heart is with you."

Questlove shared his disbelieve, writing, "I can't believe this….."

"I have no words. I love you so much my brother and will miss you," wrote fellow drummer Travis Barker. "This doesn't seem real. Praying for you Jessica and August."

