Aaron Sorkin says Marjorie Taylor Greene can ‘go to hell’ after ‘anti-vaxxer’ quotes A Few Good Men

Aaron Sorkin and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Getty)

Aaron Sorkin has responded to US politician Marjorie Taylor Greene using dialogue from A Few Good Men to criticise Twitter for banning her account.

On Monday (3 January), the controversial Republican congresswoman was permanently banned from Twitter for multiple violations of its Covid-19 misinformation policy.

According to Twitter’s policy, five “strikes” or violations by the same account will trigger a lifelong ban from the social media platform.

A screenshot of Greene’s Twitter account, obtained by The Independent, showed the “anti-vaxxer” congresswoman falsely claiming that the US government was ignoring a large number of deaths related to Covid vaccines.

Subsequently, Greene condemned Twitter’s decision to ban her personal account on alternative social media platform Gettr, according to a Variety report.

The right-wing Georgia lawmaker wrote that Twitter is “an enemy of the people and can’t handle the truth”, referencing Jack Nicholson’s monologue from Sorkin’s 1992 film A Few Good Men.

Asked to comment on Greene’s use of his dialogue during a recent interview, Sorkin replied: “Yeah, she can go to hell.”

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday (4 January), the filmmaker continued: “I liked it a lot better when Burger King was using it in its billboards.”

In the Nineties, Burger King’s parodied the Tom Cruise-Nicholson starrer to advertise its Rodeo burger. In one advert, fictional Small Soldiers character Chip Hazard says “you can’t handle the Rodeo Burger” instead of “you can’t handle the truth”.