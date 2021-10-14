Aaron Sorkin reveals Being the Ricardos has 4 musical numbers

Lucyyyyy, I'm.... ready to sing and dance?

In an exclusive clip from Turner Classic Movies, writer-director Aaron Sorkin reveals that his new film Being the Ricardos features four musical numbers.

After TCM host Ben Mankiewicz asks Sorkin to name an unexpected challenge making a film about Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, and the production of I Love Lucy, he replies, "I can give you an expected challenge. There are four musical numbers in the film, and that's something I'd never done before, but we had a great musical director, great choreographer."

"The musical numbers are organic," he adds. "It's not La La Land. It's rehearsals for Too Many Girls. It's at Ciro's where Desi and his orchestra are playing, that kind of thing."

Aaron Sorkin, I LOVE LUCY

Walter McBride/WireImage; Everett Collection Aaron Sorkin and Lucille Ball

Music was a large part of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's lives. She was a showgirl, and he was a bandleader and musician, famous for playing the conga drum and popularizing the song "Babalu."

The two met on a film musical, Too Many Girls, which airs Thursday night on TCM as part of their tribute to Ball as Star of the Month and also features Sorkin as a special guest. Of course, I Love Lucy also had its fair share of musical numbers.

As part of this stint on TCM, Sorkin also opens up more about Ball and Arnaz's business acumen, as well as his forthcoming film Being the Ricardos. The film, which premieres this December, takes place over the course of one week of production on beloved sitcom I Love Lucy, spanning from the Monday table read to Friday's taping in front of a live studio audience.

Sorkin expounds on the project throughout his guest spot, revealing that the film focuses on three points of "friction" between Ball and Arnaz that really occurred but that Sorkin has condensed into the timeline of a single week. He also discusses the film's casting, including Nicole Kidman as Ball and Javier Bardem as Arnaz, and why their dramatic chops were crucial to the story he wanted to tell.

Story continues

Watch the clip above for more and tune in to TCM on Oct. 14 to hear all the details from Sorkin about Being the Ricardos.

Video courtesy of TCM.

Related content: