Aaron Sanchez undergoes mysterious finger surgery in Los Angeles

Aaron Sanchez has had a couple of star-crossed seasons in a row. (Jon Blacker/CP)

Aaron Sanchez’s tough 2018 hit another bump in the road on Monday as the right-hander underwent surgery on his right index finger.

“I don’t have the specifics beyond [the fact he did have surgery] because it’s probably still ongoing,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkin announced prior to the team’s Tuesday matchup with the Houston Astros. “It’s with Dr. Shin in Los Angeles and I’ll have more information tomorrow.”

Atkins was unable to elaborate further on the nature of the procedure, hinting that there could be a number of different possibilities.

“It could be more involved, it could be less involved,’ he said. “Whether it’s going to be as simple as taking a look versus a pulley strain it’s probably best for us to see what the actual outcome is.”

While there’s clearly a great deal the Blue Jays don’t know about the situation just yet, the GM made it clear he doesn’t expect Sanchez’s current predicament to affect his preparation for 2019.

“Based on the information we have today, we’d expect a full spring training,” he said.

Sanchez has battled through finger issues all season, limiting him to 20 starts, and diminishing his ability on the mound. At times his ability to throw a curveball has been an issue and overall his command has been lacking as he’s posted a 4.89 ERA and a 4.97 BB/9.

While there are very few answers right now, manager John Gibbons is hopeful the issue will resolve itself quickly.

“Hopefully this clears it all and there’s no looking back,” he said. “He’s important to this team.”

