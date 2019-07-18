Aaron Sanchez makes Blue Jays history with 10th straight loss

The 2019 season is just past the halfway point but it is probably safe to say it is already one that Toronto Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez would like to forget.

Sanchez has struggled mightily at times this season, and with Wednesday night’s loss to the Boston Red Sox he etched his name in the Blue Jays franchise record book in infamous fashion.

It was the 10th straight loss in 10 starts for the 27-year-old, making him the first player in team history to succumb to that fate, a mark in the record book he would surely rather do without. Not only is the mark a first for the franchise, it makes him the first pitcher in the major leagues since Kevin Slowey from 2011-13 to do it.

In total, Sanchez has taken a loss in 13 straight decisions dating back to his most recent win on April 27th. The last Blue Jays pitcher to have that inglorious record was Ricky Romero in 2012.

Through 21 starts on the season, Sanchez now has a 6.26 ERA, 3-14 record, and has allowed a major league worst 59 walks.

For all the lumps Sanchez has taken this year, it does not appear that a move to the bullpen or to Triple-A Buffalo is in the cards. A serious lack of depth in the rotation and minor league system means he’ll likely continue taking the ball every fifth day in an effort to turn things around on his own.

Perhaps something telling about how hot and cold Sanchez can run on the mound is that in 2016 Sanchez became the first Blue Jays pitcher since Roy Halladay in 2003 to win 10 consecutive decisions. That season he went 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA, the lowest mark in the American League.

He’ll need to channel some of that positive momentum if he wants to stop his record-setting pace in the loss column from growing.

