Aaron Rodgers wins pro-am at Pebble Beach as weather delay forces Monday finish

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the amateur portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event on Sunday. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers picked up a trophy at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

Rodgers, along with Ben Silverman, held on to win the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by a single stroke. The duo went 26-under on the week, and beat Peter Malnati and former FedEx CEO and president Don Colleran.

Rodgers was playing on a 10 handicap. Silverman has won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, including earlier this year at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. He missed the cut on the professional side of the tournament at 1-over.

Congratulations to our Pro-Am Team Champions, Ben Silverman and @AaronRodgers12.🏆 pic.twitter.com/gztvVGbLhU — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (@attproam) February 5, 2023

“It’s really significant. It’s always been on my bucket list,” Rodgers said. “I played in Tahoe for 18 years and never sniffed higher than like eighth.

“But I felt good about the partnership this week. Ben’s such a great guy, I knew we were going to have fun … Then we put together a couple good rounds. The first two, today especially the last 10 holes, I was in my pocket and my partner picked it up.”

The pro-am event was cut short to three rounds due to weather on Saturday.

Rodgers said he hasn’t touched a club before Monday since before the NFL season started, too.

“I had no confidence coming in,” Rodgers said. "I shot 86 at Sherwood on Monday and that was with a couple balls in my pocket on some holes. And I played at Cypress [Point Club] on Tuesday with a good friend of mine … If you would have seen that you wouldn't have expected anything this week. But something clicked in when I went to [Spyglass Hill]. Had a good round at Monterey Peninsula on Friday. Then we battled the wind the last couple days.

“But this is a pretty big deal for me. I'm not going to sugar coat it.”

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am set for Monday finish

After a lengthy delay on Saturday due to weather, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set for a Monday finish.

Play was halted on Saturday after strong winds hit the course, especially the holes along the Pacific Ocean, which delayed Sunday’s start significantly. The winds got so bad on Saturday that Keith Mitchell said he had to hit an 8-iron on the short 106-yard par-3 seventh. It was still really bad on Sunday, too.

The wind on No. 7 is no joke 💨💨 pic.twitter.com/G6SEqMGKeE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 6, 2023

As a result of the delay, nine golfers actually withdrew from the event on Sunday morning — including two who are going to try to Monday qualify for the WM Phoenix Open.

WDs since play was called for the day Saturday:



Dylan Frittelli

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Will Gordon

Bill Haas

Nate Lashley

Trey Mullinax

Kyle Stanley

Carson Young — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 5, 2023

When play was stopped, Justin Rose held a two-shot lead after an impressive finish to his final day. After opening with a bogey, Rose made two birdies and an impressive eagle out of the fairway bunker. That, along with a deep putt for birdie at the next, gave him the solo lead.

17-footer at the next to take the solo lead ✅ pic.twitter.com/n5H1hgHBos — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 6, 2023

Rose ended his day on the 10th hole when play was called for darkness. He’s searching for his 11th PGA Tour win, and his first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open. Brendan Todd and Peter Malnati sat two shots back at 13-under on the week.

Denny McCarthy jumped up the leaderboard fast, too, after an incredible front-nine 29. He had seven birdies on the front side, which moved him right into the mix. He ended his day at 13-under with three holes remaining to join Todd and Malnati in second. If McCarthy can pull off a win on Monday, it’d mark his first on Tour.

Play will resume Monday morning at 8 a.m. PT.