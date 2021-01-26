Aaron Rodgers' 'uncertain' future hangs over Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers said he's not sure what his future holds in Green Bay. That was all it took to raise concerns about the Packers' ability to contend in 2021 and beyond.

Green Bay earned the top seed in the NFC behind an All-Pro season from Rodgers, who at age 37 put his team in ideal position to win its first Super Bowl since the 2010 season and the second of his brilliant career.

But the Packers' season ended with a dispiriting 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's NFC championship game, and it didn't take long for questions about the team's long-term commitment to Rodgers to resurface.

After the Packers' fourth NFC title game loss in seven seasons, Rodgers said “a lot of guys’ futures are uncertain, myself included.” Rodgers has three years remaining on the four-year, $118 million extension he signed in August 2018, but the two-time MVP has acknowledged on multiple occasions that his hopes of finishing his career in Green Bay were complicated by the Packers’ decision to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the 2020 draft.

“There’s a lot of unknowns going into this off-season now,” Rodgers said. “I’m going to have to take some time away for sure and clear my head and just kind of see what’s going on with everything. But it’s pretty tough right now, especially thinking about the guys who may or may not be here next year. There’s always change. That’s the only constant in this business.”

Assuming Rodgers returns, the team around him could look quite different. The Packers’ list of potential free agents includes running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, All-Pro centre Corey Linsley and cornerback Kevin King.

Linsley was asked Monday about the progress of contract negotiations.

“My agent hasn’t had any talks with the Packers,” Linsley said. “That’s obviously not to say something couldn’t happen, but up to this point it’s kind of been complimentary but nothing of substance.”

MISSING BAKHTIARI

The Packers boasted one of the league’s top offensive lines this season thanks in part to All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Dec. 31. The Packers initially thrived without Bakhtiari, as they allowed just one sack in a win at Chicago and none in a playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Bakhtiari’s absence was much more noticeable Sunday. The Bucs recorded five sacks, matching their output from their 38-10 regular-season victory over the Packers. Green Bay allowed a total of 16 sacks in its other 16 games.

TOUGH FINISH FOR KING, JONES

If this was the last game in Packers uniforms for King and Jones, it will be a tough way for them to go out.

King played through a back injury that had prevented him from practicing Friday. He was beaten on two touchdown passes — including a 39-yarder to Scotty Miller with 1 second left until halftime — and committed a pass-interference penalty that helped the Bucs run out the clock.

Jones, who gained more than 3,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 30 touchdowns over the past two seasons, fumbled early in the second half to set up a Bucs touchdown. He suffered a chest injury on the play that knocked him out for the rest of the game.

NO GOLD RUSH THIS TIME

Green Bay had the NFL’s best red-zone offence this season, though the Packers referred to it as the “gold zone” due to offensive co-ordinator Nathanial Hackett’s love of the movie “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

That magic was missing Sunday as the Packers twice settled for field goals after having first-and-goal. Rodgers was 2 of 9 with two touchdown passes in goal-to-go plays Sunday. Through the first 17 games of the season, he had been 41 of 59 with 31 touchdowns and no interceptions in those situations.

“Everyone’s obviously just very disappointed, very hurt,” wide receiver Allen Lazard said Monday. “Everyone thinks that they probably could’ve done something better at some point in the game that would’ve had a better result, but the truth is we’re sitting here today. So we’ve got to be able to bottle that up and keep moving forward.”

STAFF DECISIONS

Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 26-6 in his two seasons, and despite questions about his late-game decisions against Tampa Bay, he remains one of the bright young minds in the NFL and isn't going anywhere.

LaFleur has had the same co-ordinators — Hackett, Mike Pettine ( defence ) and Shawn Mennenga (special teams) for his first two seasons. Now he must decide whether to bring them back.

The NFC championship game reflected the occasional inconsistency of Green Bay’s defence under Pettine. The Packers intercepted three of Tom Brady's passes and allowed only three points in the last 28 1/2 minutes of the game, but they also gave up that long touchdown pass just before halftime.

Green Bay’s most notable flaw during its seven-game streak was its occasional tendency to have a breakdown on special teams.

Steve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • Bills motivated to improve after AFC championship loss to KC

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Cole Beasley was so committed to being part of what became the Buffalo Bills’ deepest post-season run in 27 years, the veteran slot receiver spent the past three weeks playing on a broken leg. The partially broken fibula will eventually heal without needing surgery. The pain of a 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game might linger far longer. “I’d expect everybody to take that feeling in the off-season and do what they feel they need to get us to where we want to go,” Beasley said Monday, a day following the loss. “We’ve got to figure out what we’ve got to do to get better, because they ain’t going anywhere, but we aren’t either. We look forward to the challenge and look forward to another chance.” Though listed on Buffalo's injury report as having a knee injury, Beasley revealed he broke his leg in the fourth quarter of a 38-9 win at New England in Week 16. After sitting out the Bills’ finale, he was back on the field making seven catches for 57 yards in a 27-24 wild-card playoff victory over Indianapolis. “There’s no excuses for anything,” said Beasley, who finished the post-season with 14 catches for 145 yards. “It was bad the first game I played, but after that, you take a few meds and suck it up.” The same can be said of the Bills (15-4), whose visions of their first Super Bowl appearance since 1994 unraveled against the defending champions. In rallying from a 9-0 first-quarter deficit, the Chiefs exposed Buffalo's deficiencies on both sides of the ball. The Josh Allen-led offence, which set a single-season team record by scoring 501 points, sputtered in settling for field goals rather than touchdowns before the score got out of reach. The defence was no match against a dynamic Chiefs offence for the second time this season. After allowing a season-high 245 yards rushing in a 26-17 loss to Kansas City in Week 6, Buffalo surrendered 325 yards passing on Sunday, with Tyreek Hill's 172 yards receiving the most allowed by the Bills in the post-season. The outcome served as a reminder of the gap still separating Buffalo and the NFL’s elite. “Plain and simple, to get to where we want to be, that’s going to be the team we’re going to have to beat,” cornerback Tre'Davious White said. “That’s the standard there.” If that’s the case, general manager Brandon Beane has more work on his plate. Last off-season, following a 22-19 overtime loss to Houston in a wild-card playoff, Beane addressed the need for more offence by acquiring receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota. This year, he has holes to fill on a defence which took a major step back in finishing 14th in the NFL in yards allowed after ranking in the top three each of the two previous seasons. As evidenced by both losses to Kansas City, Buffalo experienced difficulties stopping the run and at the same time pressuring quarterbacks without having to blitz. The troubles stem in part from an off-season in which Buffalo lost defensive linemen Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson to free agency, and with top run stuffer Star Lotulelei opting out because of COVID-19 concerns. Equally troubling were the inconsistent play of middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds combined with linebacker Matt Milano missing five games because of injuries. Though Lotulelei is under contract and expected to return, free agent Milano’s status is uncertain. On the bright side, the offence showed substantial growth under Allen, who set numerous single-season passing and scoring records. The third-year player took little satisfaction from a season in which the Bills won their first AFC East title and their first playoff game in 25 years. “Falling a game short of your goals is never fun,” Allen said. CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS Allen revealed his entire family has been stricken with COVID-19, with his father recently returning home after spending time in the hospital. “He’s doing better,” Allen said. “I think all my siblings have had it. Now my parents have had it. Obviously, it’s nothing to joke around with.” Co-ordinatOR QUESTIONS Offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll is set to return for a fourth season after losing out on head-coaching vacancies with the Jets and the Chargers. The attention now turns to defensive co-ordinator Leslie Frazier, a Houston Texans candidate. “I don’t like the idea at all,” White said of the possibility of Frazier’s departure after four seasons. “I’ll definitely be an endorsee for him to get the job, but hopefully he’ll be back with us next year because he’s definitely a big part of our success.” FREE AGENCY Aside from Milano, Buffalo’s key players eligible to become unrestricted free agents include starting offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Darryl Williams, gadget receiver Isaiah McKenzie, receiver/returner Andre Roberts, and backup cornerback Josh Norman. BY THE NUMBERS By finishing 28 of 48 for 287 yards against the Chiefs, Allen’s 20 incompletions were the most since going 24 of 46 for 264 yards in the playoff loss to Houston last year. ... The Bills led the NFL by converting 93 of 187 third-down chances during the regular season before converting just 11 of 36 in three playoff games. ... The defence allowed opponents to convert 22 of 44 third-down opportunities in the post-season after giving up a combined 38 of 120 over the final 10 regular-season games. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL John Wawrow, The Associated Press

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — R&B artist Trey Songz was jailed overnight after he scuffled with police officers during his arrest for not following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the AFC championship game in Kansas City, police said Monday. Songz, 36, whose name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was released Monday while an investigation continues, Jackson County Sheriff's spokesman LeVanden Darks said. No charges have been filed. Songz's representative, Sydney Margetson, declined to comment Monday. Songz is a three-time Grammy-nominated singer. He earned his third No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart with “Back Home” last year. His other two chart-topping albums are “Trigga” and “Tremaine The Album.” He has also appeared in films including “Texas Chainshaw 3D,” “Baggage Claim” and he starred in “Blood Brother” in 2018. In October, Songz posted on Instagram that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was taking the disease very seriously and urged his fans to do the same. Kansas City police said in a statement that fans at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills complained about a man who was not following COVID-19-related protocols and other code of conduct rules for fans, which include not being disruptive, intoxicated, or using obscene language. The statement did not identify the man as Songz and did not say exactly which rules he was breaking. Police said the man refused to follow orders from private security guards at Arrowhead Stadium and was asked to leave. When he refused, officers from the Kansas City police and Jackson County sheriff's office were called and he was told he would be arrested if he didn't comply, police said. He punched one officer and put him in a headlock, police said. TMZ released a video Monday that showed Songz was not wearing a mask and struggled with several officers before he was led away in handcuffs. The video does not show how the confrontation began. Some fans can be heard yelling at officers to leave him alone. The video shows at least one officer without a mask and others with masks not completely covering their mouth and nose. Kansas City police told The Associated Press that officers working Chiefs games “comply with all mask mandates.” “He clearly had his mask on prior to being assaulted and placed in a headlock,” KCPD spokeswoman Donna Drake said in an email. Law enforcement officials said several agencies work NFL games, making it difficult to know how many other fans might have been ejected or arrested Sunday. Earlier this month, Songz was set to perform at a concert in Houston but police shut it down after seeing hundreds of people lining up to enter the venue, which was supposed to be operating at 50% capacity. In 2017, Songz was charged with felony assault and assaulting a police officer after he became upset when he was told to end a performance in Detroit. Authorities said microphones and speakers were thrown from the stage during the concert. Songz pleaded guilty in August 2017 to two counts of disturbing the peace and was sentenced to 18 months of probation. Margaret Stafford, The Associated Press