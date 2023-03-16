Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and NFL free agency takeaways

Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around NFL free agency, including Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' statement that he intends to play for the New York Jets, TE Darren Waller's trade to the New York Giants, NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter's disastrous pro day, Dallas Cowboys releasing star RB Ezekiel Elliott and more.

00:20 - Aaron Rodgers announced that he intends to be traded to the New York Jets. The trio discuss how this decision was made for Rodgers, what the expectations are for the Jets now entering 2023 and how Rodgers will be received by the New York sports market.

28:55 - Dallas Cowboys release longtime RB Ezekiel Elliott. Jori gives her analysis on why Jerry Jones chose to make this move, what it means for Dallas and their new RB1 Tony Pollard and the best landing spots for Zeke.

36:00 - Charles Robinson expresses concern about the number of starters the Philadelphia Eagles have lost so far. It will be interesting to see if the younger players on the roster can step up.

39:45 - Las Vegas Raiders trade TE Darren Waller to the New York Giants. This move doesn't make much sense for the Raiders, who seem to be blowing it all up for next season, but it is a very high upside move for New York.

46:45 - Charles McDonald wonders what the offseason plan is for the Arizona Cardinals, who have been extremely quiet so far this offseason.

53:00 - More free agent signings: Baker Mayfield to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and analysis on why the Denver Broncos have been such big spenders early in free agency.

1:03:35 - What should we make of top NFL Draft prospect DL Jalen Carter's disastrous pro day? Carter showed up having gained weight and did not finish his drills, apparently due to fatigue. It is clear that Carter's tough offseason will start to have an effect on his draft position. Charles McDonald gives his take on how far Carter could fall on night one of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Story continues

Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field following the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Join Yahoo Sports' free tourney pick 'em for a shot at $25K: Mens & Women's Printable Brackets

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor