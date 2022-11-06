Aaron Rodgers throws 2 end zone interceptions on Green Bay's first 2 drives vs. Lions

Aaron Rodgers got off to a rough start vs. the Lions. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

An already rough season saw an ugly start to Week 9 for Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers quarterback threw an interception into the end zone to end Green Bay's first possession against the Detroit Lions. On Green Bay's second possession, he did it again.

The Packers took possession for the first time deep in their own territory after the Lions failed to convert on fourth down at Green Bay's 7-yard line. They then drove 88 yards to Detroit's 5-yard line in 12 plays, setting up a first-and-goal.

There, the Packers opted for a play-action pass. Rodgers' attempt to Allen Lazard was tipped at the line of scrimmage by linebacker Derrick Barnes and popped up into the air. Rookie safety Kerby Joseph secured the loose ball in the end zone for the first interception of his career.

After forcing a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, the Packers took over near midfield and found themselves at first-and-goal from the 1-yard line after driving 47 yards. Two failed runs and an incomplete pass left the Packers facing fourth-and-goal in scoreless game. The Packers opted to go for a touchdown. It did not work out.

Rodgers faked a handoff out of a jumbo set, rolled to his right, then floated a pass across the field to his left targeting left tackle David Bakhtiari, who had reported as an eligible receiver. Bakhtiari never had a chance.

The pass was short, and rookie Aidan Hutchinson picked it off in the end zone for the first interception of his career and another Lions touchback.

First career pick for the first round pick❗️#GBvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/8lA5YloRIj — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 6, 2022

The interceptions ensured that the game remained in a scoreless tie and marked the first time in Rodgers' career that he'd thrown two red-zone interceptions in the same game. The picks were his fifth and sixth of the season, adding up to his highest season-long interception tally since 2017 at the midpoint of Green Bay's season. The tally matches or surpasses his season-long interception total in eight of his 14 full seasons as Green Bay's starting quarterback.

This is all to say that things went from bad to worse for the Rodgers in the first half. Green Bay entered Sunday with a 3-5 record as Rodgers was posting career lows in passing yards per game (225) and per attempt (6.6). That he was struggling against the Lions made it that much harder to watch for Packers fans.