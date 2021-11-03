Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Game After Previously Saying He's 'Immunized'

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers

Harry How/Getty

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple outlets.

The 37-year-old NFL star was placed on the Packers' reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He will be replaced by Jordan Love, who will make his first career start with the franchise, after practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert was also placed on the reserve list due to a positive test.

Head coach Matt LaFleur would not confirm if Rodgers had tested positive during a press conference, only that he was in COVID-19 protocols. He also said he did not know when Rodgers would return to play, and declined to comment on reports from outlets and journalists including ESPN, NFL Network Insider's Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that the athlete is allegedly not vaccinated.

NFL protocols vary for positive COVID-19 cases, depending on vaccination status. Regardless, a player must provide two negative test results 24 hours apart before rejoining team activities.

Representatives for Rodgers declined to comment. The Green Bay Packers referred PEOPLE to LaFleur's comments.

Aaron Rodgers

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP/Shutterstock

In August, the reigning league MVP told reporters and news outlets that he's "been immunized" ahead of the upcoming season for which some players have refused to get the vaccine.

"It's an interesting issue that I think we will see played out through the entire season," Rodgers said.

"There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated and it's a personal decision, not going to judge those guys," the one-time Jeopardy! guest host added at the time.

The NFL currently does not require players to be fully vaccinated against COVID, but specific mandates from teams and venues vary due to local city and state laws. The Packers do not require vaccinations at their home stadium, Lambeau Field.

NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills said that, as of mid-October, 94.1% of players had been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Associated Press.

