.

Aaron Rodgers has worked with Nathaniel Hackett for many years with the Green Bay Packers and now with the New York Jets, but on Monday, it sure looked like the veteran QB was ignoring the offensive coordinator on the sidelines.

ESPN cameras caught Hackett trying to show Rodgers something on a tablet and the quarterback didn't look at him at all. We have no context here so we have no idea if he really was ignoring him, but given the Jets' struggles on offense on Monday, who could blame him? We've also maybe seen him shaking his head at a Hackett play call.

Here's that moment:

TRENDING: #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers completely ignoring his offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett



💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/yvpR8DcWjq — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 10, 2024

More NFL!

The Jordan Mason mess, explained: How revealing Christian McCaffrey's injury status from Friday was a huge mistake

NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Lions show they might be NFC favorites after bullying Rams into submission

The Jets' 2024 debut was an uninspiring, ugly mess

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Aaron Rodgers sure looked like he was ignoring Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett during 49ers loss