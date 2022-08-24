  • Oops!
Aaron Rodgers sports another Canadian tuxedo look for Packers event at Lambeau Field

Kendra Meinert, Green Bay Press-Gazette
·3 min read
In this article:
Green Bay Packers fans have seen the look before, but does it mean they love it any less? We think not.

As he’s been known to do, quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed up in grand fashion at the Welcome Back Packers Luncheon, making his entrance in the Lambeau Field Atrium on Wednesday in an ensemble heavy on the denim.

Sporting jeans, a jean jacket and a denim shirt — a trifecta of threads otherwise known as a Canadian tuxedo — Rodgers, his teammates and coaches joined members of the community for the Greater Green Bay Chamber’s annual event with the Packers.

The rookie offensive linemen also sported varying degrees of Western wear, although none with the same level of "Yellowstone" Dutton Ranch commitment as Rodgers.

If an 85-degree day in late August seems a little warmish for full-on denim, then you’re obviously not as cool as Rodgers.

The outfit is like the one he sported in 2019 when the Packers arrived in Canada for a preseason game against the then-Oakland Raiders. It was so flawless it inspired Esquire style director Jonathan Evans to write an entire article about it, with the headline “All hail Aaron Rodgers' glorious Canadian tuxedo.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

Rodgers rocked a similar look in 2014, right down to the same bolo tie, when he and then-quarterback Matt Flynn arrived as a head-to-toe double denim threat at the Packers luncheon.

But if Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, can be applauded for repeating outfits, why not the NFL’s MVP?

Aaron Rodgers wore more formal Canadian tuxedo in 2018

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wears a lot of denim for the team's luncheon in 2018.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wears a lot of denim for the team's luncheon in 2018.

In 2018, he went for a more formal, tailored take on the Canadian tuxedo, complete with cowboy hat. With the help of Levi’s and celebrity stylist Mark Avery, he showed up sporting a tux jacket that was a replica of one made for Bing Crosby in 1951.

(Remember, Rodgers doesn’t do anything halfway. See also his homage to Nicolas Cage’s character in “Con Air” when he reported to Packers training camp last month.)

Rodgers' fondness for the Canadian tuxedo has some elevating him to fashion influencer. A story in April by Brad Lanphear for the menswear guide He Spoke Style chronicles the history of the look and credits Rodgers for helping it to make a comeback in recent years.

“Aaron Rodgers, arguably the greatest quarterback of his generation, made several public appearances in head-to-toe denim during the 2018 and 2019 NFL seasons. These may have appeared as satirical outfits to some football fans, but the attention to detail in these fits reveals that Rodgers was making a legitimate fashion statement," Lanphear wrote.

The same article points out Ralph Lauren, Dwight Yoakam, Robert Redford, Johnny Cash, Marvin Gaye and Bruce Springsteen as famous Canadian tuxedo wearers.

Not bad company.

Follow Kendra Meinert  on Twitter @KendraMeinert

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Aaron Rodgers breaks out all-denim look once again for Packers lunch

