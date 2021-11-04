Aaron Rodgers' sneaky vaccine untruth, Von Miller's trade, OBJ's unlikely future in Cleveland and more

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

The last 72 hours have moved at light speed in the NFL. Since we last released a podcast, there was a barrage of massive stories around the world of football. As always, the trade deadline itself went out with a whimper, but not before a blockbuster trade sending Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

What else happened? Derrick Henry underwent surgery for a Jones fracture in his foot and will likely miss at least the remainder of the regular season. Michael Thomas announced he would not be returning this season to the New Orleans Saints due to a setback with his surgically repaired ankle. Odell Beckham, Jr. wants out of Cleveland (and LeBron James wants him out too). In Las Vegas, Henry Ruggs III was tragically involved in a deadly car accident and was subsequently arrested by the authorities and released by his team.

Oh, and Aaron Rodgers contracted COVID after potentially misleading the public as to whether he was vaccinated and is certain to miss Sunday's massive game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Needless to say, a lot has happened. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Eric Edholm to discuss this avalanche of major NFL stories from Rodgers to Ruggs, Miller, Henry, OBJ & Thomas.

