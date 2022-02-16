Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley break up, call off their engagement, according to reports

Meredith Clark
·2 min read
(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Harry How/Getty Images)
(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Harry How/Getty Images)

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have reportedly ended their relationship and called off their engagement, according to reports.

According to InTouch, the couple has called off their engagement after two years together, with a source claiming that the actor was concerned Rodgers’ football career was coming “first”.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” the source said. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

The NFL star, 38, and the actor, 30, split amicably and will remain friends, a source told People. “It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” they said. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount.”

The source added: “They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

The breakup comes after Woodley defended Rodgers for refusing to get vaccinated against Covid. The Green Bay Packers quarterback caused a massive stir late last year when he was sidelined for a week-and-half due to a positive Covid diagnosis. Rodgers railed against “cancel culture” and the “woke mob” during an appearance on a radio show in November 2021 after it was revealed he was unvaccinated.

“I realise I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before the final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on some of the blatant lies that are out there about me now,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. The quarterback said he became concerned about the side effects of the vaccine after conducting his own research, and invoked the famous abortion slogan “my body, my choice,” as well as the words of Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

His former fiancé responded to the criticism on Instagram when she posted a series of photos that alleged Rodgers broke quarantine rules when he was supposed to be in isolation. The Big Little Lies star wrote: “Literally y’all need to calm the f*** down. This is straight up hilarious.”

Woodley added: “News outlets still grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f**king men on the streets of LA and saying its him.”

Shailene Woodley confirmed she was engaged to Aaron Rodgers during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2021.

“Yes, we are engaged,” Woodley said. “We are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like: ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’”

