Aaron Rodgers says he wants to play for Jets, blames Packers for communication and hold-up in trade

As if Aaron Rodgers' inextricable linkage to Brett Favre wasn't pronounced enough, their football parallels continue to grow.

Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Wednesday, Rodgers revealed his intention to continue playing football in 2023 – and with the New York Jets.

The four-time league MVP said he arrived at that conclusion last Friday deciding, "(M)y intention was to play for the New York Jets. I haven't held anything up at this point. It's just compensation that the Packers are trying to get."

Coincidentally or not, Rodgers' interview almost exactly coincided with the opening of the NFL's 2023 free agent market, new signings and trades able to officially be executed at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Rodgers, who succeeded Favre as Green Bay's starter in 2008, is now waiting for a deal to be consummated in order to pursue another championship. Ironically, the Packers dealt three-time league MVP Favre to the Jets 15 years to make way for Rodgers.

Meanwhile, the Pack will now presumably try to reset with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love behind center.

"They want to move, and so do I," said Rodgers.

After receiving permission to speak with the Jets, he met with team brass in California last week. Rodgers said, "We had a nice conversation," and indicated the teams are trying to hammer out the parameters of a trade framework, but that the Packers are holding up the process.

Rodgers also expounded on his well-publicized "darkness retreat" last month. He said going into the experience, he was 90% sure he would retire this offseason.

"The darkness gave me a lot of time to contemplate everything," Rodgers said from his Southern California home.

But he added that when he emerged, he learned that the Packers were more interested in moving on from him then he felt like they'd previously let on, a turn that apparently spurred his desire to continue playing.

"It was a great reset for me," he said.

Rodgers also refuted an ESPN report that he'd provided a list of players, including Odell Beckham Jr. and close friend Randall Cobb, he wanted the Jets to try and sign.

Aaron Rodgers has won four NFL MVP awards during his 18 seasons.

An NFL legend

A four-time league MVP recipient (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021), Rodgers trails only Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who won five, in that department. Rodgers was also the MVP of Super Bowl 45, when he passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns during his only appearance on Super Sunday. His 103.6 regular-season passer rating ranks second all-time to Patrick Mahomes (105.7).

A Packers legend

Rodgers' 475 regular-season TD passes are the most in Green Bay history and 33 shy of Favre for fourth place on the all-time NFL list. Rodgers finished the 2022 season 2,600 yards and 13 wins short of matching Favre's Pack marks. However both only won a single Lombardi Trophy for the NFL's winningest franchise, though Favre led the franchise to both Super Bowl 31, a victory, and a narrow loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 32.

Poor in the postseason

While Rodgers has proven himself one of the greatest and most talented quarterbacks in regular-season history, his relative lack of success in the playoffs relegates him a tier below the likes of Tom Brady, Joe Montana and even two-time Super Bowl MVP Mahomes. Rodgers' 45 career postseason TD passes are one more than Favre and tied with Montana for second most all-time ... behind Brady's 88. Rodgers' 11-10 record in playoff games includes four losses in the NFC championship game.

Inauspicious start

This spring will mark 18 years since Rodgers was selected 24th overall by the Packers in the 2005 draft. The Northern California native, projected that year as a potential No. 1 pick by the San Francisco 49ers – they picked Utah quarterback Alex Smith instead – infamously waited for hours in the green room, passed over another 22 times before Green Bay ended his free fall ... only so he could sit behind Favre for the next three seasons.

Future in flux

Like Favre, Rodgers openly pondered his football future during the latter stage of his career. Love's selection in the 2020 draft seemed to spark a Rodgers resurgence after what was – by his standards – a subpar stretch of seasons from 2017 to 2019. Toward the end of the 2020 campaign, when Rodgers earned his third MVP trophy, he said: "My future is a beautiful mystery." He skipped the club's 2021 offseason but returned for training camp and embarked on his fourth MVP effort. Last year, he agreed to a three-year, $151 million extension but still skipped most of an offseason that included the departure Adams.

