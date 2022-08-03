Aaron Rodgers Says Relationship with Danica Patrick Was 'Great for Me': 'We Both Were Finding Our Way'

ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jul 2018

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Aaron Rodgers is looking back on his relationship with Danica Patrick.

On Wednesday's episode of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, opened up about how he and the former race car driver focused on mindfulness while they were together.

"I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," he told host Aubrey Marcus. "We both were finding our way, learning about different things [and] practicing meditation techniques."

Rodgers and Patrick called it quits in July 2020 after dating for two years.

RELATED: NFL Star Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Split After Two Years Together

Prior to their split, The couple had been isolating together amid the COVID-19 pandemic and were taking online classes, cooking, and catching up with friends and family through the phone.

"I'm learning a little bit more Spanish," Patrick told PEOPLE at the time. "Aaron got Rosetta Stone on his phone, so we're learning languages."

Following the couple's split, Rodgers announced his engagement to Shailene Woodley in February 2021. He and Woodley went their separate ways in February the following year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

NFL Player Aaron Rodgers attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Christopher Polk/Getty

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Thanks His 'Fiancée' in NFL MVP Acceptance Speech: 'I Got Engaged'

On the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, the NFL MVP added that it was through Patrick's Pretty Intense podcast that he first met Marcus, who is the founder of Onnit, a brand based on a holistic health philosophy which he calls Total Human Optimization.

"She started a podcast and she had various guests on and there were times where it was during the off season I was working out, I couldn't go," he explained. "And, and one day she was like, 'Hey,' I said, 'Who you got today?' And she said, 'So and so and Aubrey Marcus,' [and] I was like, 'The Aubrey Marcus!' "

Story continues

Rodgers added that he was nervous to meet Marcus because his work had been "meaningful" to him.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Break Up, Call Off Engagement

In an interview with the Associated Press in July 2021, the athlete opened about his mindfulness practices.

"I've focused on in the offseason about how to take care of myself — the total package," Rodgers explained at the time. "Not just my physical self with workouts but my spiritual self with my own mindful practices, my mental health as well. What's the best way to take care of that? And that's what I've been doing this offseason. That's why I've taken the time I've taken and done the things or not done the things that I've done. And I'm very thankful for that time."

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health. I haven't dealt with bouts of depression or anything that for whatever reason are OK to talk about if you're talking about mental health," he added. "I've just been really trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind."