Aaron Rodgers says he's not in 'vax war' with Travis Kelce, but Jets QB proposes debate

Aaron Rodgers is continuing to mock Travis Kelce for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's association with Pfizer. In an appearance Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show," the New York Jets quarterback addressed Kelce saying he's "comfortable" with the Mr. Pfizer nickname that Rodgers bestowed upon him last week. Kelce, who appeared in a Pfizer ad encouraging people to get their flu and COVID vaccines, said he didn't mean to "get into vax wars" with the unvaccinated Rodgers.

"Mr. Pfizer said he didn't think he would be in a vax war with me. He didn't think he'd be in a vax war with me," he said. "This ain't a war, homie. This is just conversation. But if you want to have some sort of duel, debate, have me on the podcast, come on the show. Let's have a conversation."

Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason, have a podcast called "New Heights" in which they discuss happenings around the league and their family lives. Travis has addressed his rumored romance with popstar Taylor Swift.

Rodgers proposed the debate being a team effort that would include independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"That would be big ratings," Rodgers said.

Rodgers' initial comments came a week prior on McAfee's show. He dubbed Kelce "Mr. Pfizer" after the Jets played reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the defending champions in a close game in which the Chiefs won by a field goal.

"There's some sentiment that there's some sort of moral victory out there, that we hung with the champs," he said. "Our defense played well and Pat didn't have a crazy game and Mr. Pfizer, we kind of shut him down a little bit."

In the latest conversation, Rodgers expressed surprise at the response to what he considered a joke. Critics pointed out that the Jets are owned by Woody Johnson, with his brother Christopher serving as the vice chairman. The family also owns Johnson & Johnson, a pharmaceutical company that made a COVID vaccine to compete with Pfizer's.

"Was that not incredible last week, people getting absolutely triggered?" Rodgers said. "Listen, I saw some of it. The Johnsons have been great to me. So I don't mind you calling me 'Mr. Johnson & Johnson.' Woody and Christopher and their families, they've been great. I don't play for the Johnson & Johnson corporation. I play for the New York Jets. I made a tiny little joke about a guy shilling for a potentially, it's not potentially, corrupt company and everybody kinda loses their minds a little bit."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaron Rodgers wants to debate Travis Kelce on COVID vaccines