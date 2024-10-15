Aaron Rodgers rips refs for 'ridiculous' penalties in Jets' loss: 'Some of them seemed really bad'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers had several things that bothered him from the New York Jets' loss Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, including his game-sealing interception, a few drops and miscommunications with receivers. But – most of all – he reserved his sharpest criticism for officiating.

Rodgers blasted chief Adrian Hill’s crew that enforced 22 total penalties for 204 yards, the latter figure standing as the highest total of any NFL game thus far this season. Both the Bills and Jets each had 11 penalties accepted, many halting momentum and pace of play.

Rodgers felt so strongly about it that he even blasted a call that favored New York, managing to squeeze in a “South Park” reference.

“Yeah, it seemed a little ridiculous,” Rodgers said after the game of officiating. “Some of them seemed really bad, including the roughing the passer on me. That’s not roughing the passer – might as well play Sarcastaball if we’re going to call those things.

“And I thought the one on (Jets defensive lineman Javon) Kinlaw was not roughing the passer either.”

The reference to “Sarcastaball” is from a Season 16 episode of “South Park” that included a bit that criticized NFL officiating.

While Buffalo was also tightly officiated, many of New York’s penalties wiped out big plays, none more consequential than a holding late in the third quarter on left tackle Tyron Smith that nullified a 4-yard touchdown rush by running back Braelon Allen.

The Jets would eventually have to settle for a 32-yard field goal try that kicker Greg Zuerlein missed when he hit the left upright. A touchdown would have given the Jets a seven-point lead; New York lost the game 23-20.

“We had a walk-in touchdown with Braelon,” Rodgers said, “and then we had a phantom holding call.”

Smith declined to talk to reporters after the game.

Over the last three weeks, the Jets (2-4) have had 32 penalties enforced. In the last four games, they have ceded 382 yards by penalty.

“This is something I have to take a hard look at,” interim coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters after the game. “There are always some that will be legitimate. The ones that are legitimate, we have to take a hard look at. How are we coaching it? Is it a technical thing? Is it a recurring thing that just needs to be remedied and we need to shine a light on? It’s going to be a hard look at the tape because, ultimately, that is not winning football. It puts us behind the sticks and destroys drive on offense and extends drives on defense. Can’t happen.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaron Rodgers rips refs in Jets' loss for 'ridiculous' penalties