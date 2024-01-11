Aaron Rodgers returns to ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ day after host said he wouldn’t have him back
NEW YORK — Controversial New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday, just one day after the show’s host said he wouldn’t have Rodgers back as a guest this season.
The reunion was prompted by the retirement of six-time Super Bowl winning coach Bill Belichick, who announced Thursday he was leaving the New England Patriots after 24 years. McAfee introduced Rodgers as “the last human that Bill Belichick” spoke to on a field before hanging up his whistle.
McAfee said Wednesday he was “happy” to be taking time away from Rodgers, who recently got both men in trouble for joking on the show that comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s name might turn up on a court-released list of people associated with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Kimmel threatened to take legal action against Rodgers. Rodgers later denied accusing Kimmel of being a pedophile.
Rodgers’ resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine has previously made him the butt of numerous jokes on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” most of which question the QB’s mental health. Kimmel continues to mock Rodgers on air.
McAfee apologized last week for letting Rodgers’ beef with Kimmel play out on his ESPN show.
“The way it ended, it got real loud,” McAfee said Wednesday about what seemed to be the end of Rodgers’ guest spots to discuss the regular NFL season, which ended Sunday. “I’m happy that he’s not going to be in my mentions going forward, which is great news.”
But Rodgers was back on Thursday, appearing by video from “out in the woods” where he’s beginning his offseason.