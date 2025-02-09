Aaron Rodgers reportedly told that Jets are moving on without him

The quarterback may still play next year — but it looks like it won't be for the Jets

Aaron Rodgers' time with the New York Jets may be coming to an end after all. The embattled quarterback has been reportedly told that the Jets will move on without him, per Fox's Jay Glazer.

New York hired former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as the team's new head coach, leaving Rodgers' future with the team in his hands. Per Glazer, Rodgers flew back to New Jersey to meet with the team before receiving the news that the Jets will be finding a new quarterback.

Big scoopage: Aaron Rodgers flew back to New Jersey last week to meet with the Jets about his future with the team, only to be told that the team was moving on from him. If that means that he will be a June 1 designation that allows him to sign with any team in the league on… — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) February 9, 2025

Rodgers' tenuous NFL future has been based on a number of factors. Both the quarterback and Jets owner Woody Johnson have said that Glenn and GM Darren Mougey will decide whether to keep Rodgers on the roster next season. Both Glenn and Mougey were repeatedly asked about Rodgers during their introductory press conference, but the two did not reveal any plans for the quarterback, just saying that there would be discussions.

Rodgers, 41, has also considered retirement, saying after the Jets' season that he would "take some time" to think about what he wants to do. However, per Glazer, Rodgers' attempt to meet with the team indicates that he is interested in playing next season — just not in New York.

Rodgers would likely be released as a post-June 1 designation, leaving him free to sign with any team starting on March 12, if he chooses to keep playing.

Rodgers' absence is likely to have an impact on his favorite receiver, Davante Adams, who was traded to the Jets to play with Rodgers again. Considering Adams' cap number in 2025 — $38.3 million — Adams would need to agree to a new deal to stay in New York, which is unlikely; per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Adams would like to join a team on the West Coast.

The Jets will now have to find a new starting quarterback. The team holds the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, or could try to sign a more veteran quarterback in the offseason.