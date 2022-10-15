Aaron Rodgers removed from Packers' injury report, in line to start Sunday vs. Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers' thumb isn't expected to affect the Green Bay Packers offense Sunday against the New York Jets, but he may be without one of his rookie receivers for some time.

Rodgers practiced Friday for the second straight day. Coach Matt LaFleur doesn't know if his quarterback's thumb will be taped Sunday, but he doesn't expect the injury to limit the Packers' passing-game menu.

"He threw the ball really well yesterday," LaFleur said. "So he's confident."

Rodgers was dropped from the injury report Friday, ensuring he'll start Sunday against the Jets.

LaFleur sounded less confident rookie Christian Watson's hamstring injury will heal in short time. Watson, who was ruled out Friday, injured his hamstring for the second time this season last week against the New York Giants. He said a defensive back grabbed him while running a route, and he felt his hamstring strain.

Watson said he wasn't concerned about a long-term issue before leaving the locker room at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, but LaFleur said Friday the team might shut down Watson for some time.

"I think that's certainly on the table," LaFleur said. "We'll see where he's at. I know they're still doing some testing and whatnot with him."

The Packers got positive news Friday when outside linebacker Rashan Gary practiced. LaFleur said he entered the day not knowing if Gary would practice after he dropped out Thursday with a toe injury. He was listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Outside linebacker Tipa Galeai, a core special-teams contributor, was also listed out.

LaFleur said he remained a "little concerned" about Gary's injury. While he's confident in the Packers' depth at outside linebacker, the coach acknowledged there's no replacing Gary, as he's emerged as one of the NFL's fiercest pass rushers this season.

"It's next man up," LaFleur said, "and the standard doesn't change. But let's face it, the guy is pretty impactful, I would say, when he's out on the grass. So certainly he's a guy we definitely want in there, and when he's not in there, I think you can feel the effects of that."

