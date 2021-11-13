Aaron Rodgers' possible return, a new Trump interview: 5 things to know this weekend

Packers coach hopeful of Aaron Rodgers' return Sunday

The Green Bay Packers remain optimistic they will have franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers back on the field Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks. But they will not know for sure about the status of Rodgers' return from the COVID-19 reserve list until Saturday, which marks the end of the required 10-day quarantine window for unvaccinated players. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he is confident in the 14-year veteran’s readiness despite a lack of practice time.

Trump talks 'Death to Mike Pence' chants in interview

An interview of Donald Trump by ABC News' Jonathan Karl airing Sunday features the former president talking about the "Hang Mike Pence" chants that accompanied the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. In an excerpt of the interview shared Friday, when asked about the chants, Trump defended the rioters — and repeated his false claims about voting in the 2020 election. He said the crowd was "very angry" and "it's common sense, that you're supposed to protect — how can you, if you know a vote is fraudulent, right — how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress?" More of the interview airs on ABC News Sunday.

Snow for Northeastern US, Appalachians?

Following a soggy Friday in much of the East, the first snowflakes of the season could fly in portions of the region by the weekend and into early next week as colder air rushes in, the National Weather Service said. AccuWeather forecasters say an active storm track combined with a prolonged blast of cold air in the East will provide opportunities for many in the portions of the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and Northeast to see their first snow of the season. Snowflakes could even reach places such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City by later Sunday and into Monday.

Taylor Swift to make 'SNL' appearance as musical guest

Swifties are talking about Jake Gyllenhaal once again with Friday's release of the re-recorded album “Red (Taylor's Version)" and the short film "All Too Well," which Taylor Swift wrote and directed herself. This weekend, fans will have more to discuss with the pop star set to perform on "Saturday Night Live" as the musical guest. The show dropped a promo for Saturday's episode earlier this week, featuring Swift and host Jonathan Majors ("The Harder They Fall"). Cast members Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang joked they will each be singing, to which Swift responded: "I will also be doing music, if there's time."

Adele to perform new songs, speak with Oprah

On Sunday, Grammy-award winning superstar Adele will perform more of her new music as part of the "Adele One Night Only" television special. CBS revealed her setlist from the event, which includes a blend of her previous hits along with the new ones fans can expect when her new album, "30," is released. The two-hour special will also feature an interview with Oprah in her iconic rose garden. The program was filmed the weekend of Oct. 24 at Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory. Adele's new album is set to be released on Nov. 19.

